2 women clash at Noida district hospital, video goes viral

A video a violent quarrel between two women that took place on Monday at Noida’s district hospital in Sector 39 was widely shared online on Tuesday, raising concerns about overcrowding and tensions at the hospital’s outpatient ward (OPD). The video clip purportedly showed the two women engaged in a physical tussle with a woman security guard attempting to separate them in vain. (Video grab)

The incident occurred after a woman attempted to move her young daughter ahead in the queue at the OPD. But the bid sparked a heated argument with the woman who was standing behind them. Soon it escalated into a physical fight, said hospital officials.

Some of the onlookers captured the quarrel on camera, and posted it on social media.

The video clip purportedly showed the two women engaged in a physical tussle with a woman security guard attempting to separate them in vain. It continued until additional security personnel arrive and separates them.

Hospital authorities said neither woman filed a complaint over the matter.

“The scuffle between the two patients stemmed from a personal dispute and was not related to the hospital’s management or services. The hospital had no role in the confrontation. Both patients, who remain unidentified, left the premises shortly after the incident,” said Dr Renu Agarwal, chief medical superintendent (CMS), Noida district hospital.

The incident came at a time when the district hospital’s OPD is witnessing a daily influx of around 2,000 patients, largely due to seasonal illnesses.

Meanwhile, the incident has also prompted discussions about the hospital’s ability to manage patient flow and ensure an orderly environment. “Minor disagreements are common in the hospital due to the high patient load. But such violence at a public place is unusual. Incidents like these make it harder for everyone,” said AK Gautam, a resident of Noida.