Apply online for names inclusion in electoral roll: GB Nagar admin

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has requested the residents, who haven’t got their names registered in the voters’ list yet, to apply online for inclusion, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. There are 1.83 million registered voters, including 761,000 voters in Noida, 704,000 in Dadri, and 367,000 in Jewar constituency of Gautam Budh Nagar. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has urged members of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and representatives to ensure maximum awareness among the public about voting and also instructed the local election officials to complete all arrangements as per the Election Commission’s guidelines.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

There are 1.83 million registered voters, including 761,000 voters in Noida, 704,000 in Dadri, and 367,000 in Jewar constituency of Gautam Budh Nagar, as per the recently revised electoral rolls.

“A meeting was held with the members of RWAs and representatives and directions have been issued to them to ensure that public is sensitised and encouraged to exercise their voting right to ensure maximum voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections. Necessary instructions have also been issued to them to ensure that people apply online for registering their names in the voters’ list,” said Verma.

District administration officials said people must reach out to voter helpline or visit the election commission’s website (https://voters.eci.gov.in) in advance to check the voters’ list for their names and booth number, to avoid any last-minute hassle on voting day.

“People must apply online right away in case their names have not been included in the voters’ list,” the DM said.

Necessary instructions have also been issued to the electoral officials, including booth level officials, to ensure that no voter has multiple names (entries) on the electoral roll and that names of the deceased voters are removed. Besides, a review of applications, to add/delete names along required corrections in the voters’ list, should be completed soon, the officials were told.