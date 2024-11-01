Bhangel elevated road to open by Jan 31, 2025: CEO

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Friday said that 5.5km elevated road being built above Dadri road to offer seamless ride, will open for the general public by January 31, 2025, with about 90 percent work on the project already completed. The project has missed many deadlines in the past due to various disruptions. In August, 2012 the authority had first time conceived the idea of constructing an elevated road. Later in May, 2016 it had prepared the detailed project report of this project. But work could not be started due to fund crisis in 2016 and delayed up to 2020. (Sunil Ghosh/File pic/HT Photo)

The authority, earlier in August, this year had changed the design of the elevated road as two unapproved buildings came in the way of this project that in intended to offer a smooth ride to the thousands of commuters, who face traffic congestion on Dadri road that connects Noida with Dadri town through Greater Noida.

“We have completed at least 90 percent work on this important project … Once opened this project will ease traffic congestion issues on the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road and also open seamless commute to the thousands of the commuters who travel from Sector 18, 19, 20, 29 and 38A side to National special economic zone side,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh during a review last month had directed the authority to open this project by January 31 as the commuters face huge problems, said officials.

The project was earlier expected to become functional by December-end, 2024.

In new design the width of the Bhangel elevated road has been reduced by .5 metre of a total 90 metres due to presence of two buildings that have obstructed its construction. As a result, balconies of these buildings will also be partially demolished, said officials.

After this small stretch, the road’s width will return to normal. The final design of the elevated road has been technically vetted by IIT Roorkee.To address the design change issue, the deputy general manager (Civil), along with the team from Work Circle 8 and the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation, had in August, 2024 conducted a site inspection.

Discussions were held with the building owners on-site, who agreed to remove the balconies extending 1.5 metres from the column toward the road. However, they requested that the main columns of their buildings be preserved to prevent structural damage.

“The elevated road, including its carriageways and crash barriers on both sides, has a total width of 24.50 metres, with each side having a 12-metre carriageway and a 0.5-metre median gap,” said an official of the Noida authority.

The proposed solution of changing the design involves adjusting the width of the left-side carriageway from pier numbers 124 to 121, with gradual reductions and increases in width to preserve the integrity of the building thereby allowing the construction of the elevated road to continue.

The revised structural design was submitted to IIT Roorkee for testing before moving on to the construction in this stretch, said officials, adding that this elevated road construction is expected to cost over ₹600 crore.

Officials said the ongoing work was earlier delayed during the COVID 19.

In August, 2012 the authority had first time conceived the idea of constructing an elevated road. Later in May, 2016 it had prepared the detailed project report of this project. But work could not be started due to fund crisis in 2016 and delayed up to 2020, said officials.