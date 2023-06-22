Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out in a plastic factory in Hosiery Complex Phase-2 in Noida in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said adding that the fire was doused within three hours and no injuries were reported. Fire fighters work to douse the blaze at the factory in Hosiery Complex Phase 2 on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials aware of the situation initially suspected the fire to be a result of a short-circuit, although no official case has been registered as of yet.

Chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar said that approximately 3.20 am on Wednesday, the fire control room received notification from the factory’s guard regarding the outbreak of a massive fire at a plastic moulding factory in Phase 2.

“Twelve fire tenders swiftly responded and commenced efforts to douse the flames,” Kumar said. He further added that upon the firefighters’ arrival, the factory guards were already attempting to contain the fire using the factory’s firefighting management system.

Additionally, neighbouring factories provided water support, contributing to the effective control of the fire within a few hours. The factory is involved in producing plastic material and supplying it to leading private manufacturers of consumer and commercial products.

Yogendra Chaurasiya, the fire officer for Phase-2, said that no injuries were reported as the factory was closed during the incident. The fire originated on the first floor of the two-storey factory, where stored manufactured goods were kept. The amount of the damages are yet to be estimated, Kumar added.

