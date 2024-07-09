G Noida: Work on Gaur Chowk underpass to start soon

To decongest one of the busiest intersections in Greater Noida West, the Greater Noida authority will soon start work on an underpass at Gaur Chowk, said an authority official, adding that a contractor has been hired for the project, which is expected to be completed in 18 months at a cost ₹81.27 crore. Traffic heading towards the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Crossings Republik and Greater Noida converges at Gaur Chowk and snarls are a common sight there. (HT Archive)

HT had reported on May 1 about the perennial traffic congestion at Gaur Chowk. A team from Greater Noida authority and Noida traffic police inspected the underpass site to assess pre-project tasks such as removing encroachments and relocating electric poles and trees.

Traffic heading towards the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Crossings Republik and Greater Noida converges at Gaur Chowk and snarls are a common sight there. Residents, traffic personnel and experts blame the poor infrastructure, illogical turns, and lack of signages for the chaos at Gaur Chowk.

Approximately 400,000 people living in high-rises and neighbouring villages of Greater Noida West who face daily jams at Gaur Chowk. Currently, traffic police have restricted traffic movement on two arms of Gaur Chowk, also known as Char Murti and Kisan Chowk, and created two U-turns, about 100 metres from the roundabout to regulate traffic.

This project has become crucial after the opening of Noida’s Parthala flyover in June last year, which shifted the traffic jams to Gaur Chowk, said authority officials.

The underpass will be constructed on the Taj Highway, connecting Greater Noida to Gaur City and then Delhi-Meerut Expressway. It will intersect with the proposed Greater Noida West line of the Noida Metro.

Rajesh Gautam, senior manager, Greater Noida authority, said the underpass would be six lanes wide and 720 metres long. “This will be developed in 18 months. The project cost is ₹81.27 crore. We have conducted an inspection of the project site. Before we begin work, we need to shift away encroachments and electric poles, trees, cables, drains, etc. We also need to make service lanes to facilitate traffic movement as the existing road will be dug up for a while,” he said.

Rajesh Singh, a resident of Greater Noida West said the underpass project will end the traffic chaos at Gaur Chowk. “We want officials to complete the project within the scheduled time, as diversions around the underpass will make the situation worse,” he said.

Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), also inspected the area and confirmed traffic management plans. “The authority is developing a service lane that will be used for traffic as the main stretch will be dug up. The traffic police will be present there to guide commuters,” he said.