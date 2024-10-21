Ghaziabad: 65-year-old man loses 60 lakh under ‘digital arrest’

Ghaziabad: A retired government official was duped of ₹60 lakh under “digital arrest” by cyber frauds who blamed him of being involved in kids’ trafficking in Ghaziabad, police officers said on Sunday. Between October 14 and 15, Singh transferred sums of ₹ 30 lakh, ₹ 20 lakh, and ₹ 10 lakh via RTGS but when despite that he kept receiving calls on October 16 by the frauds to pay ₹ 50 lakh more, he contacted an acquaintance who told him that he had actually fallen into a trap. (Representational image)

Following a complaint from Preetam Singh, 65, a resident of Indirapuram who retired from Food Corporation of India, a case was registered at the cybercrime branch police station on Saturday, they added.

“On October 10, I received a call from an unidentified number on my WhatsApp, with the caller identifying himself as a senior Delhi police officer. I was informed that a bank account in my name was opened in a private bank and that I was involved in human trafficking of children for ₹68 crore, and I received 10 percent of the money laundering amount in my bank account,” he told HT.

“The fraudsters told me that a case was also registered by the central bureau of investigation in this connection, and they were planning to arrest me. To get a clean chit from the case, I was asked to transfer ‘surety’ money into their bank account to be released post legal investigation,” he said.

The suspect later contacted Singh and put him under “digital arrest” via WhatsApp video call from October 10 to 15.

“They did not allow me to call anyone, and even asked me to leave the WhatsApp video call on while I slept at night,” said Singh, adding that “Whenever I tried to hang up the call, they called back again, citing investigation.”

“I reside with my wife alone, as my son is working in Mumbai and my daughter is in America. My wife knew that I was so terrified, and due to fear, she did not inform anyone, even my kids,” added Singh.

Between October 14 and 15, Singh approached a nearby bank and made RTGS (a system for transferring funds) of ₹30 lakh, ₹20 lakh, and ₹10 lakh. “Despite depositing ₹60 lakh when I kept receiving calls on October 16 to pay ₹50 lakh more, I contacted one of my acquaintances, who informed me that I had fallen into the trap,” said Singh.

Later, Singh reported the incident to the cybercrime branch, and a case under sections 204 (personating a public servant) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act was registered. Efforts are underway to freeze the transferred amount, said Sachchidanand, additional deputy commissioner of police, cybercrime branch.