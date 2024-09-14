Menu Explore
Greater Noida university hosts international film fest on environment

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Sep 14, 2024 07:20 AM IST

The event concluded with screenings of films showcasing both environmental challenges and success stories

Sharda University on Friday hosted the International Film Festival on wildlife, environment, and sustainability at the Sharda University in Knowledge Park 3, Greater Noida.

International film curator Liberesco’s session highlighted the power of storytelling in environmental filmmaking, emphasising how cinema can be a tool for advocacy and awareness. (HT Photos (File))
International film curator Liberesco's session highlighted the power of storytelling in environmental filmmaking, emphasising how cinema can be a tool for advocacy and awareness. (HT Photos (File))

The festival opened with a master class by international film curator and Peabody Award-winning producer Caroline Liberesco, along with a panel discussion with the deputy director of NGO CMS Vatavaran, Sabyasachi Bharati.

“Liberesco’s session highlighted the power of storytelling in environmental filmmaking, emphasising how cinema can be a tool for advocacy and awareness. Drawing from her extensive experience in curating impactful films, Liberesco inspired the audience with insights into how filmmakers can influence the global sustainability agenda,” said Dr Mehak Jonjua, professor, mass communication, at Sharda University.

The event concluded with screenings of films showcasing both environmental challenges and success stories.

“A large number of entries were screened in today’s event. These were mostly from university students across courses,” Jonjua said.

