Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair begins today in Greater Noida

The 54th edition of the five-day-long Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair (IHGF) will begin today at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. The fair will host exhibitors from over 100 countries showcasing over 2000 new products across a range of 14 categories including handicrafts, home decor, furnishing, and houseware among others.

According to the organisers, the B2B fair will be open to overseas buyers, and buying and sourcing consultants, along with a large volume of domestic retail buyers till October 18. “The fair will showcase products from home decor, lifestyle, fashion, textiles and furniture categories created by over 3000 handicrafts exporters from across India. They are eager to showcase these products to the overseas buying community as the country is now considered as a prime sourcing destination for handicraft items,” Rakesh Kumar, director General, Exports Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), and chairman, India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML), said.

The exhibition will witness representation from craft manufacturing hubs and clusters across 16 halls and 900 permanent showrooms at the expo centre, making it a comprehensive sourcing point, officials said. Organisers added that buyers from across the globe prefer to visit IHGF for their sourcing requirements. “The fair connects Indian manufacturers with suppliers of exquisite product ranges. They are offered attractive prices, variety, quality and new product lines,” Kumar said.

The fair will host fashion shows and seminars on various topics titled ‘2023 Lifestyle and Trend’, and ‘Sustainability and Circularity: How waste can be utilised to generate value’ among others. “The country’s handicrafts exports during 2021-22 generated ₹33,253 crore ($4,459.76 million) in revenue, registering a growth of 29.49% in terms of rupee and 28.90% in terms of USD, compared to the previous year, Kumar added.