Jewar airport: Farmers hold protest seeking hiked land compensation

Farmers whose land was acquired for the Noida International Greenfield Airport held a protest against the state government on Thursday seeking higher compensation and bigger plots, waiver on stamp duty for plot registry and action against a Lekhpal (land recorder) who allegedly misbehaved with them.

The protest, which began at the Surajpur district magistrate’s office in Greater Noida at noon, ended at 5pm after the administration promised to look into the matter.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said, “The farmers held a discussion with the additional district magistrate, who assured them that the issue will be looked into. We have removed the concerned Lekhpal from airport-related work and ordered a probe into this incident.”

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a Lekhpal was conducting a survey at Ranhera village. Farmers stopped the Lekhpal from doing his work, saying they need better rehabilitation and compensation. The Lekhpal then issued threats against them.

“There is rage among farmers after the Lekhpal insulted and threatened us. We told the administration that if they will not address our issues, then we will protest once again. We are already opposing the administration’s survey for the second phase of land acquisition on multiple grounds,” said Amit Singh, a farmer from Ranhera.

The administration has acquired 1,334 hectares for phase 1 of the airport work, said officials. Now, the administration is surveying Ranhera village for the second phase of acquisition under which it wants to acquire at least 1,185 hectares of land.

Farmers said that instead of ₹5 lakh, they should get at least ₹12 lakh to build a house if their house is demolished, that they should not have to pay any stamp fee if they buy a property and they should get housing plots at Modalpur village instead of Faleda village.

“We have multiple demands, including compensation for the land that we had on lease from the state government. But the administration is not seriously looking into our demands,” said KP Singh, a farmer from Rohi village.

