Home / Cities / Noida News / Jewar airport: Farmers hold protest seeking hiked land compensation

Jewar airport: Farmers hold protest seeking hiked land compensation

noida news
Updated on Jan 12, 2023 11:37 PM IST

The protest ended after the administration promised to look into the matter. The administration removed a Lekhpal and ordered a probe after farmers said he misbehaved with them

HT Image
HT Image
ByVinod Rajput

Farmers whose land was acquired for the Noida International Greenfield Airport held a protest against the state government on Thursday seeking higher compensation and bigger plots, waiver on stamp duty for plot registry and action against a Lekhpal (land recorder) who allegedly misbehaved with them.

The protest, which began at the Surajpur district magistrate’s office in Greater Noida at noon, ended at 5pm after the administration promised to look into the matter.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said, “The farmers held a discussion with the additional district magistrate, who assured them that the issue will be looked into. We have removed the concerned Lekhpal from airport-related work and ordered a probe into this incident.”

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a Lekhpal was conducting a survey at Ranhera village. Farmers stopped the Lekhpal from doing his work, saying they need better rehabilitation and compensation. The Lekhpal then issued threats against them.

“There is rage among farmers after the Lekhpal insulted and threatened us. We told the administration that if they will not address our issues, then we will protest once again. We are already opposing the administration’s survey for the second phase of land acquisition on multiple grounds,” said Amit Singh, a farmer from Ranhera.

The administration has acquired 1,334 hectares for phase 1 of the airport work, said officials. Now, the administration is surveying Ranhera village for the second phase of acquisition under which it wants to acquire at least 1,185 hectares of land.

Farmers said that instead of 5 lakh, they should get at least 12 lakh to build a house if their house is demolished, that they should not have to pay any stamp fee if they buy a property and they should get housing plots at Modalpur village instead of Faleda village.

“We have multiple demands, including compensation for the land that we had on lease from the state government. But the administration is not seriously looking into our demands,” said KP Singh, a farmer from Rohi village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out