Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man arrested for damaging car days after drunk brawl in Noida

ByArun Singh
Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 06:44 am IST

A CCTV video surfacing on social media on Tuesday showed a man approaching a parked Maruti Suzuki WagonR at 11.39 pm and vandalising its windshield and windows

Noida: Days after being assaulted by eight men in Noida Sector 52, a 27-year-old hotel manager was himself arrested along with his friends for damaging the office and car of one of the suspects’ friends in Sector 122 on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said on Wednesday as it registered a new case at Sector 113 police station.

Notably, on September 11, Chaudhary had filed a police complaint against the eight men after he was assaulted for objecting to alcohol consumption and loud noise inside their booked room. (Video grab/HT Photo)
Notably, on September 11, Chaudhary had filed a police complaint against the eight men after he was assaulted for objecting to alcohol consumption and loud noise inside their booked room. (Video grab/HT Photo)

A CCTV video surfacing on social media on Tuesday showed a man approaching a parked Maruti Suzuki WagonR at 11.39 pm and smashing its windshield and windows.

“On September 11, hotel manager, Ankit Chaudhary, had a dispute with Vikal Yadav and his friends at his hotel (over consuming alcohol at their booked room). The case was reported at Sector 24 police station, and Yadav and his friends were arrested and sent behind bars,” said Noida police in a statement, adding that on September 15 (Monday), Yadav got bail and left for home after meeting a friend, Nitin Yadav.

“Late Monday night, Chaudhary and his friends approached Nitin Yadav’s property dealing office, and he vandalised his office and parked car,” the statement added.

“We have arrested three people including Chaudhary, for vandalising the property after a case under sections of the BNS was registered against him and his unidentified friends on Nitin Yadav’s complaint. It was revealed that Chaudhary came to know that suspect Vikal Yadav was at his friend’s place. When they did not find him, they started vandalism,” said station house officer (Sector 113) Krishna Gopal Sharma.

Notably, on September 11, Chaudhary had filed a police complaint against the eight men after he was assaulted for objecting to alcohol consumption and loud noise inside their booked room.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Man arrested for damaging car days after drunk brawl in Noida
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On