Man arrested for damaging car days after drunk brawl in Noida

Noida: Days after being assaulted by eight men in Noida Sector 52, a 27-year-old hotel manager was himself arrested along with his friends for damaging the office and car of one of the suspects’ friends in Sector 122 on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said on Wednesday as it registered a new case at Sector 113 police station. Notably, on September 11, Chaudhary had filed a police complaint against the eight men after he was assaulted for objecting to alcohol consumption and loud noise inside their booked room. (Video grab/HT Photo)

A CCTV video surfacing on social media on Tuesday showed a man approaching a parked Maruti Suzuki WagonR at 11.39 pm and smashing its windshield and windows.

“On September 11, hotel manager, Ankit Chaudhary, had a dispute with Vikal Yadav and his friends at his hotel (over consuming alcohol at their booked room). The case was reported at Sector 24 police station, and Yadav and his friends were arrested and sent behind bars,” said Noida police in a statement, adding that on September 15 (Monday), Yadav got bail and left for home after meeting a friend, Nitin Yadav.

“Late Monday night, Chaudhary and his friends approached Nitin Yadav’s property dealing office, and he vandalised his office and parked car,” the statement added.

“We have arrested three people including Chaudhary, for vandalising the property after a case under sections of the BNS was registered against him and his unidentified friends on Nitin Yadav’s complaint. It was revealed that Chaudhary came to know that suspect Vikal Yadav was at his friend’s place. When they did not find him, they started vandalism,” said station house officer (Sector 113) Krishna Gopal Sharma.

Notably, on September 11, Chaudhary had filed a police complaint against the eight men after he was assaulted for objecting to alcohol consumption and loud noise inside their booked room.