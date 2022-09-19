Man dies after falling before moving train at Noida’s Golf Course Metro station

A 47-year-old man died after he fell in front of a moving Metro train at the Golf Course Metro station in Noida on Monday morning. Police said that it could be a possible case of suicide but the deceased man’s wife told police that he slipped and fell in front of the running train.

The incident took place around 8.50am when the deceased, along with his wife, were on their way to Jhajjar in Haryana, said police.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Rajesh, a resident of Jhajjar. He was residing at a rented accommodation in Surajpur area of Greater Noida and worked as a supervisor in a tyre factory in Surajpur itself.

“Police received information about the incident at around 8.50am. A team from Sector 39 police station was rushed to the spot and the body was sent for a post-mortem. During initial investigations, it was found that Rajesh had come to the Metro station along with his wife and was heading to their house in Jhajjar. According to bystanders, he suddenly jumped in front of the Metro,” said assistant commissioner of police (Noida -1), Rajneesh Verma.

Police said that they are trying to establish if the man committed suicide or not.

The deceased’s wife told police that they were going back to their home in Haryana for a few days.

“The woman told us that Rajesh had gone to check if the train was approaching the platform or not. She also mentioned that suddenly his foot slipped and he fell in front of the incoming train. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the station to know if the couple had any argument or fight before the deceased took the extreme step,” a senior officer at Sector 39 police station said.

Police said they are yet to register a case in the matter.

“The body was handed over to the deceased’s family members after the post-mortem. We have not received any written complaint in the matter yet,” ACP Verma added.