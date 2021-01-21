Man kills self after murdering wife in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A day after he allegedly murdered his 40-year-old wife, the body of the 45-year-old man, who was on run, was found in Modinagar’s Patla area on Thursday morning. The police said that the man is suspected to have killed self.

The police said the couple had a strained relationship ever since they got married in February 2002. Officers added that the man had taken his wife to a doctor on Wednesday and while returning, the man asked his wife to de-board the two-wheeler and took her to nearby fields where he allegedly killed her, around 4pm on Wednesday.

“The body of the woman had injuries probably inflicted with some sharp object like a knife, as well as with bricks as well. The injuries were on her face and head. The body was recovered from fields. After a complaint by the woman’s family, we launched a search. It was found that the suspect had come home after the incident and left his mobile phone at his house before fleeing,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

On Thursday morning, locals informed the police about a body found near Patla.

“The body was of the same man we were searching for. It seems that he killed self,” the SP added.

The couple lived in a locality under the jurisdiction of the Niwari police station.

Ghaziabad does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).