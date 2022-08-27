Massive sinkhole forms on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, video goes viral

A massive sinkhole formed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway after a 15-foot-long and two-foot-wide portion of the key route caved in near Sector 96 in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. The incident happened on Friday and hours-long traffic congestion was reported on both sides of the expressway, prompting officials to reach the spot and launch repair work immediately. According to police officials, the movement of vehicles was normal on Saturday.

A video went viral on social media platforms of the sinkhole on the expressway. The workers can be seen engaged in its repair work while the traffic police posted at the site tried to clear the congestion.

"The road portion caved in near Sector 96 where work for an underpass was being carried out. It was on the carriageway while one moves from Noida towards Greater Noida. The repair work on it had started on Friday itself, leading to traffic congestion,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“The movement of vehicles was smooth along the stretch and there was no congestion on it,” another traffic cop said this morning.

Lakhs of vehicles pass through the 27-km-long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on weekdays. The load reduces sharply on Saturdays and Sundays, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON