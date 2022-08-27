Massive sinkhole forms on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, video goes viral
A huge traffic congestion was reported on Friday due to the incident. However, according to police officials, the movement of vehicles was normal today.
A massive sinkhole formed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway after a 15-foot-long and two-foot-wide portion of the key route caved in near Sector 96 in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. The incident happened on Friday and hours-long traffic congestion was reported on both sides of the expressway, prompting officials to reach the spot and launch repair work immediately. According to police officials, the movement of vehicles was normal on Saturday.
A video went viral on social media platforms of the sinkhole on the expressway. The workers can be seen engaged in its repair work while the traffic police posted at the site tried to clear the congestion.
"The road portion caved in near Sector 96 where work for an underpass was being carried out. It was on the carriageway while one moves from Noida towards Greater Noida. The repair work on it had started on Friday itself, leading to traffic congestion,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
“The movement of vehicles was smooth along the stretch and there was no congestion on it,” another traffic cop said this morning.
Lakhs of vehicles pass through the 27-km-long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on weekdays. The load reduces sharply on Saturdays and Sundays, officials said.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
