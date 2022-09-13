New bridge over Hindon to open by Sept 20, says Gzb authority
The new bridge is being constructed at a cost of ₹21 crore and will provide two additional lane for traffic between Ghaziabad city and Mohan Nagar
The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) said on Saturday that the new bridge over river Hindon on the GT Road stretch is likely to be thrown open to traffic by September 20 as all construction activities have been completed and the blacktopping work has started. The construction of a new bridge was taken up after the old one developed cracks in June 2017 and was deemed unfit for traffic.
The new bridge is being constructed at a cost of ₹21 crore and will provide two additional lane for traffic between Ghaziabad city and Mohan Nagar. It spans a length of nearly 200 metres across river Hindon and is located close to three other bridges that connect Vasundhara, Mohan Nagar and Ghaziabad city.
“The construction work has been completed and now the blacktopping work is on. It is likely that we will open the bridge by September 20. This will ease traffic movement on GT Road and provide relief from jams to commuters,” said Rakesh Kumar Gupta, chief engineer, GDA.
The bridge was scheduled to open on August 15 but work was delayed owing to rain and traffic diversions put in place for Kanwar Yatra.
Officials while directing the closure of the old bridge in 2017 said it was last resurfaced in 1956-57 and was beyond its lifespan of 50 years.
The old bridge has been barricaded off on both sides and no vehicular or pedestrian movement has been allowed on it since 2017. Officials estimate that the new bridge will cater to about 100,000 vehicles daily.
Gurugram man held for strangling wife to death on suspicion of infidelity
Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly strangling Asmat Ali (28)'s wife to death, officials informed. Asmat Ali (28) was apprehended from Ghata village in Sector 58 where he lived with his deceased wife Sunifa (27). According to cops, the incident took place on Friday night. Ali called Sunita's family members after the incident and told them had died by suicide. Ali claimed that he laid her down in an attempt to resuscitate her, investigators informed.
Man dies by suicide over harassment by loan recovery agents
Gurugram: A 47-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Sector 7 on Saturday after being harassed by three loan recovery agents, police said on Monday. The deceased's family recovered a purported suicide note on Sunday evening, officials informed. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, an FIR was registered against the three agents under Sector 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station on Sunday night.
Multilevel parking at Sadar Bazar will be ready by March 2023
The multilevel parking at Sadar Bazar is likely to be constructed by March next year, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram said on Sunday. The parking near Sohna Chowk can accommodate around 206 cars and 190 two-wheelers, said officials. Three basement floors have been reserved for basement parking and six floors above are primarily reserved for commercial shops which will be given on lease by the MCG, said officials.
Juvenile held for murder of junior in madrasa in Nuh
Hoping that the crime would dissuade his parents from continuing his enrolment in a madrasa in Nuh, a 13-year-old killed his best friend --- an 11-year-old boy --- at the institution by assaulting and strangulating him to death on September 3, the police said. Police recreated the crime scene following which he was apprehended on Sunday.
Haryana CM suspends cop for laxity in investigating corruption
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took strong cognizance of the cheating a person on pretext of appointment in Group-D job in the Central Government and directed to suspend the then SHO, who was probing the matter, for laxity on his part. Khattar ordered while presiding over the district grievance redressal committee at the Swatantrata Senani Zilla Parishad Hall in Gurugram.
