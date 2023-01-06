Noida, Greater Noida authorities seek feedback from businesses

The Noida and the Greater Noida authorities are holding meetings with businessmen and corporate houses to encourage them to invest in the twin cities, and to take their feedback and suggestions about government schemes.

Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida and Greater Noida authority, said, “We held a meeting with businessmen in Greater Noida on Thursday and will meet businessmen in Noida on Monday. The objective of these meetings is to encourage investors and other stakeholders to invest in Noida and Greater Noida and help them expand their business. We have explained to them our land allotment schemes.”

The meeting in Greater Noida was held at the authority’s main administrative building in Sector Knowledge Park-IV. The Noida authority’s meeting with corporate houses, industrial unit owners, realtors and other stakeholders will take place in Sector 6 on Monday.

“During the meeting, some businesses showed interest in investing in Noida and Greater Noida and some want to expand their existing business. These parties will now submit their proposals,” Maheshwari added.

The Uttar Pradesh global investors’ summit will take place in Lucknow on February 12. The Uttar Pradesh government has asked the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to meet businessmen from all sectors so they can get the required land for their business and sign memorandums of understanding with the state government in the upcoming summit.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath organised a roadshow in Mumbai on Thursday with filmmakers and corporate houses such as Godrej, Birla, Tata, Adani and Reliance, to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Following the roadshow, the Adani group expressed interest in buying at least 1,000 acres land along the Yamuna expressway, said officials of the Yamuna expressway industrial development authority.

“We will also organise a roadshow in Delhi explaining our investment schemes before the state global summit in February,” said Maheshwari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON