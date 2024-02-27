Noida police arrest prime suspect in 10,000 crore GST fraud

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in ₹10,000-crore GST (goods and services tax) fraud that involved registering thousands of bogus firms using stolen or fake identities, and using them to raise e-way bills and avail of input tax credit (ITC) from the government, the Noida police said on Tuesday. Vikas Dabas had been evading police arrest by frequently changing his location across the country. On Monday, the police finally caught him when he visited his residence in Delhi. He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Last June, the Noida police uncovered the alleged scam with the arrest of eight suspects and seized a list of over 3,000 bogus companies, registered on the basis of fake PAN card details, said police officers.

These fake companies were then used to generate e-way bills (GST related receipts for transporting consignments), officials said. With the latest arrest, the number of those held in connection with the scam is now 30, they added.

The suspect has been identified as Vikas Dabas, a resident of Mubarikpur in Delhi, said Shakti Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police (crime) who is leading the investigation.

“Dabas’ name had come to light ever since the first arrests had been made as he is one of the prime suspects associated with the gang. He had been committing the fraud for the last five years by obtaining GST rebates using fake bills prepared by establishing bogus firms with a GST number. Other members of his gang were arrested earlier,” the officer said.

Dabas used to also recruit more people into the gang, the DCP said, adding: “Together they would create fake documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, rent agreement and electricity bills, which were used to create these bogus firms with GST numbers.”

He was also involved in selling these firms to those looking to get a GST rebate, thereby causing loss to the government to the tune of thousands of crores, said the officer.

Last October, Noida police declared a reward of ₹25,000 on Dabas’ arrest as he had been absconding since when the gang was busted.

“Dabas had been evading police arrest by frequently changing his location across the country. On Monday, the police finally caught him when he visited his residence in Delhi. He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday,” said the officer.

The suspect has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery), 120 B (party to criminal conspiracy), police said.

Last week, the Noida Police also attached properties worth ₹5 crore of two suspects involved in the scam who remain absconding. The attachment was made under section 83 (Attachment of property of person absconding) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

