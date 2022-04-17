Noida police on high alert after communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
The police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar went on a high alert and carried out intensive patrolling in the wake of the communal clashes in the northwestern part of Delhi Saturday evening, officials said.
Patrolling and foot marches were conducted in all three police zones - Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida - by the police force officials on instructions of Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.
"The patrolling was held in crowded areas and markets, near shopping malls, metro stations and areas having mixed populations. Senior rank officers supervised the patrolling and the law and order situation is being monitored continuously," the police said in a statement.
The police also reviewed the situation in areas falling on the route of a proposed religious rally on Sunday, even as officials kept an eye on history-sheeters and anti-social elements, it said.
The police have urged the public to stay cautious and alert local policemen immediately if they come to know of any clash or ruckus in their area so that any unfortunate incident could be prevented.
Clashes broke out Saturday between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving several police personnel injured, according to officials.
Chhattisgarh MLA’s son booked for assaulting cop, truck driver in police station
The Chhattisgarh police registered a case against the son of a Congress MLA for allegedly assaulting a policeman and a truck driver inside a police station in Raigarh on Saturday, police said on Sunday. Police said that the incident took place on Saturday at Kotraroad police station after which two separate cases were registered against son of Raigarh Congress MLA Prakash Nayak (24), Ritik Nayak, based on the complaints lodged by the victims.
Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Hubli after stone-pelting at police station
Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Hubli city after a mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night. There are reports that the mob demanded action against a person who kept objectionable WhatsApp status. There are also reports of protesters pelting stones from nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter.
Congress would sink without a trace in 2023: Bommai to BJP party workers
India], April 16 (ANI): Setting the goal for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called upon his party rank and file to resolve to work unitedly to script the BJP's victory story in the forthcoming Assembly polls. The Chief Minister highlighted that the scams done by the Congress party are still alive in the minds of the people.
#HTCityCheers23: 23 spots for the #heritagefeels
New Delhi 1. National Rail Museum: From Fanaa (2006) to Ki & Ka (2016), a number of Bollywood films have been shot against the backdrop of picturesque engines and vintage train coaches at this museum. Location: Service road, Chanakyapuri 2. Location: Jhandewalan 4, Thakkar Bapa Smarak Sadan. Heritage Transport Museum: 940 wood-bodied tram acquired from Calcutta Tramways, has been restored here. The museum also hosts exhibitions from time to time. Location: Haryana 8, Tauru.
Nerves frayed in tense Jahangirpuri
Hundreds of police officers, from special commissioners to constables, manned the road from north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri to the Kushal Cinema junction on Saturday night following clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in the evening. Police barricaded the road as a security measure. The clashes broke out around 5.30pm and both communities blamed each other for the provocation. HT could not independently verify the videos. A procession that passed around 5.30pm incited violence.
