Noida residents to get e-cycles on rent soon
The e-cycles will be operated through a mobile application and payment can also be done through digital means. Cyclist can get cycle from one stand through the app and they have to deposit it at any docking station
Starting the city’s first public bike sharing (PBS) system within the next three months, the Noida Authority will soon get about 620 electric bicycles at 62 docking stations across Noida.
Two companies have been selected for this project who will manage different docking stations. At each station 10 bikes will be available initially, while the numbers may be increased depending on demand at any station.
The e-cycles will be operated through a mobile application and payment can also be done through digital means. Cyclist can get cycle from one stand through the app and they have to deposit it at any docking station.
“The e-cycles will be operated under the e-bike public bike sharing scheme. The system is also being started as part of the Fit India movement and Clean Noida. The service will be operated through a mobile application and payment can be done through digital means,” said SP Singh, DGM, Noida Traffic Cell.
He added that the cyclists can get cycles from any one stand through the app and they can deposit it at any other docking station closest to their destination.
The two companies - Planet Advertising Pvt Ltd and Turban Mobility LLP – will provide the e-cycle. As per the agreement, the companies will launch the mobile application, which is being prepared currently. Additionally, the companies will not be paid by the authority, but will get their revenue from the rentals as well as 50 square feet advertising space given to them at each docking station.
Officials hope that through e-cycles, the pressure on traffic will reduce and it will contribute to reduced air pollution levels as well. Officials added that nominal rentals will also be fixed soon. The service would be available between 7 am to 10 pm daily.
The project was first announced in late December 2019 with a promise to launch the project in 2020, but could not be launched due to various reasons.
Meanwhile, new petrol pumps, CNG, and electric charging stations will also be operated at 13 places in the city soon. For this, the Noida Authority is going to launch a scheme soon. Allotment of these pumps will not be done through e-auction. The allottees will have to pay the rent to the authority annually.
-
Woman arrested for abusing, slapping guard in Noida high-rise
Almost 20 days after a woman was arrested for abusing a security guard of a Noida high-rise society for opening the gate late, another such incident has come to light from another society, a video of which is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, a woman from Noida's Cleo County society in Sector 121 can be seen slapping The security guard, Sachin Kumar multiple times.
-
After Noida twin tower demolition, debris management starts
The process to remove nearly 30,000 tonnes of debris from the demolition of the two Supertech towers in Noida began on Sunday with eight trucks carrying nearly 180 tonnes of waste away from the site in Noida Sector 93A, officials of the agency carrying out the work said on Sunday. A total of 80,000 tonnes of debris was left after the two towers were razed.
-
Conservationist’s ‘research centre’ in Bandipur Tiger Reserve draws flak
Wildlife activists have criticised the authorities for permitting conservationist Sanjay Gubbi set up a “research centre” over four acres at Yelchetty in Bandipur Tiger Reserve's Kundukere range, saying it is in the middle of an elephant corridor. Bandipur forest range director SR Natesh said a committee issued permission to Gubbi after verifying the ground realities and insisted that no environmental laws have been violated. Former State Wildlife Board member Joseph Hoover said the permission granted to Gubbu was lightning quick.
-
Telangana: 800-year old banyan tree gets new lease of life with ₹2 cr fund
TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santhosh Kumar has announced Rs 2 crore from his MPLAD fund for the preservation of the 800-year-old giant banyan tree 'Pillalamarri' in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district. The Green India Challenge Founder congratulated state Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud for preserving Pillalamarri. The parliamentarian, also the chairman of the Green India Foundation, thanked the district administration for saving the giant banyan tree.
-
Newborn abandoned in Noida village admitted to Child PGI hospital
A resident of Barola village in Noida on Friday came across a newborn boy, presumably abandoned on the terrace of his residence, and immediately informed the police. A police team rushed to the spot and the baby was taken to Child PGI Hospital in Sector 30 where he is under treatment. Dr (major) BP Singh, senior emergency medical officer at Child PGI hospital, said the baby has been admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics