Noida residents to get e-cycles on rent soon

Starting the city’s first public bike sharing (PBS) system within the next three months, the Noida Authority will soon get about 620 electric bicycles at 62 docking stations across Noida.

Two companies have been selected for this project who will manage different docking stations. At each station 10 bikes will be available initially, while the numbers may be increased depending on demand at any station.

The e-cycles will be operated through a mobile application and payment can also be done through digital means. Cyclist can get cycle from one stand through the app and they have to deposit it at any docking station.

“The e-cycles will be operated under the e-bike public bike sharing scheme. The system is also being started as part of the Fit India movement and Clean Noida. The service will be operated through a mobile application and payment can be done through digital means,” said SP Singh, DGM, Noida Traffic Cell.

He added that the cyclists can get cycles from any one stand through the app and they can deposit it at any other docking station closest to their destination.

The two companies - Planet Advertising Pvt Ltd and Turban Mobility LLP – will provide the e-cycle. As per the agreement, the companies will launch the mobile application, which is being prepared currently. Additionally, the companies will not be paid by the authority, but will get their revenue from the rentals as well as 50 square feet advertising space given to them at each docking station.

Officials hope that through e-cycles, the pressure on traffic will reduce and it will contribute to reduced air pollution levels as well. Officials added that nominal rentals will also be fixed soon. The service would be available between 7 am to 10 pm daily.

The project was first announced in late December 2019 with a promise to launch the project in 2020, but could not be launched due to various reasons.

Meanwhile, new petrol pumps, CNG, and electric charging stations will also be operated at 13 places in the city soon. For this, the Noida Authority is going to launch a scheme soon. Allotment of these pumps will not be done through e-auction. The allottees will have to pay the rent to the authority annually.