 Noida to engage private consultants for safety audit of old buildings - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida / Noida to engage private consultants for safety audit of old buildings

Noida to engage private consultants for safety audit of old buildings

ByVinod Rajput, Noida
Feb 06, 2024 05:32 AM IST

The decision came after the authority realised that govt agencies are overburdened with academic work, and find little time for safety audit of buildings

The Noida authority has decided to rope in private consultants who will help in carrying out the structural audit for buildings’ safety, as demanded by apartment owners.

Earlier it had authorised only government agencies including Delhi Technological University; IIT Kanpur; Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Allahabad; BITS Pilani; AMU Aligarh, MNIT Jaipur, and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorki, as expert agencies to carry out the safety audit . (HT Archive)
Earlier it had authorised only government agencies including Delhi Technological University; IIT Kanpur; Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Allahabad; BITS Pilani; AMU Aligarh, MNIT Jaipur, and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorki, as expert agencies to carry out the safety audit . (HT Archive)

Earlier it had authorised only government agencies including Delhi Technological University; IIT Kanpur; Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Allahabad; BITS Pilani; AMU Aligarh, MNIT Jaipur, and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorki, as expert agencies to carry out the safety audit and then issue safety certificate for the housing towers’ structures.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The decision has come after the authority realised that these government agencies are overburdened with the academic work, and finds little time for the safety audit of building structures. As a result, the safety audit of buildings’ structure gets delayed, delaying the whole process.

According to the chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority, Lokesh M, they decided to allow the private expert agencies or experts to get the safety audit completed in stipulated timelines.

“The government agencies, which are expert of this kind do not find required time for this job,” he added.

The Noida authority will soon issue expression of interest (EOI) and finalise the agencies, which will be work on this project.

According to the guidelines approved by the Noida authority in 2023, if a building is five years or more old, the Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA) will bear the cost of safety audit by enlisting an expert agency and also pay for the cost, if any, that needs to be spent to boost the structure.

There are at least 1,200 high-rise housing towers in Noida and most of these buildings are older than five years, according to the authority.

But the safety audit will only be carried out in the buildings, where the demand will be raised by AOA supported by over 70 percent of the apartment owners. The authority is likely to issue EOI and empanel the private expert agencies in next one or two months, said officials.

Besides, if the building is less than 5 years old then the authority will ask the developer to pay the cost of the audit by private expert agencies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On