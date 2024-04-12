Noida: Traffic police issues 24,500 challan as car stunt video goes viral

Noida: The Noida Traffic Police has penalised a car owner with ₹24,500 fine after a video showed two men performing a stunt in a moving car on Noida Greater-Noida Expressway on Thursday night, said police, adding that efforts are underway to identify the suspects. The video went viral on social media on Thursday night in which two men were seen doing a stunt on a speeding Swift car. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the video went viral on social media on Thursday night, in which two men were seen doing a stunt on a speeding Swift car.

“They both partially came out of the rear window when the car was moving at a high speed in traffic on the Noida Greater-Noida Expressway,” it said.

“The video was recorded by another car driver, who was following their vehicle. As the video went viral, the traffic police were alerted to stop the car at the next checking point,” the Noida Traffic Police in a statement.

Rahul Dixit, sub-inspector, Integrated Security and Traffic Management System (ISTMS), said, “We received the stunt video on Thursday around 8.51 pm.”

“As the registration number of the car was not visible on the circulated video, we identified the car number with the help of an ISTMS camera and issued an e-challan of ₹24,500. The car carries Delhi’s registration number,” the officer added.

The traffic police has booked the vehicle owner for violation of traffic rules, dangerous driving, disobedience of any direction lawful given by authority, and failure to use safety belt while driving.