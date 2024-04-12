 Noida: Traffic police issues ₹24,500 challan as car stunt video goes viral - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Noida: Traffic police issues 24,500 challan as car stunt video goes viral

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 12, 2024 10:57 PM IST

As the registration number of the car wasn’t visible in the video, the car number was identified with the help of an ISTMS camera and e-challan was issued

Noida: The Noida Traffic Police has penalised a car owner with 24,500 fine after a video showed two men performing a stunt in a moving car on Noida Greater-Noida Expressway on Thursday night, said police, adding that efforts are underway to identify the suspects.

The video went viral on social media on Thursday night in which two men were seen doing a stunt on a speeding Swift car. (HT Photo)
The video went viral on social media on Thursday night in which two men were seen doing a stunt on a speeding Swift car. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the video went viral on social media on Thursday night, in which two men were seen doing a stunt on a speeding Swift car.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“They both partially came out of the rear window when the car was moving at a high speed in traffic on the Noida Greater-Noida Expressway,” it said.

“The video was recorded by another car driver, who was following their vehicle. As the video went viral, the traffic police were alerted to stop the car at the next checking point,” the Noida Traffic Police in a statement.

Rahul Dixit, sub-inspector, Integrated Security and Traffic Management System (ISTMS), said, “We received the stunt video on Thursday around 8.51 pm.”

“As the registration number of the car was not visible on the circulated video, we identified the car number with the help of an ISTMS camera and issued an e-challan of 24,500. The car carries Delhi’s registration number,” the officer added.

The traffic police has booked the vehicle owner for violation of traffic rules, dangerous driving, disobedience of any direction lawful given by authority, and failure to use safety belt while driving.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Noida: Traffic police issues 24,500 challan as car stunt video goes viral
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On