Over 1,000 people penalized for not wearing face masks in Noida: Police
Over a thousand people were penalized across Noida and Greater Noida in a day after they were allegedly found without face masks in public places amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, police said on Monday.
The action was taken on Sunday, they said.
“Action is also being ensured against those not following the rules and on Sunday, challans were issued to 1,018 people for not wearing masks in public places,” a police spokesperson said.
The challans were issued under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said.
After a rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar this month, the Uttar Pradesh government made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places.
“In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, officials across all police station areas of Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar are carrying out regular COVID-19 awareness drives and asking people to adhere to guidelines and protocols on the infection,” the spokesperson said.
Public address (PA) system is also being used during the awareness campaign in public places and masks are also being distributed under the drive, he said.
As on Sunday, the district had 621 active cases, contributing more than 50 per cent of the total active cases (1,199) in the state, according to official data.
-
Under-construction building collapses in Delhi, five labourers feared trapped
An under-construction building in Satya Niketan area of Delhi collapsed on Monday, news agency ANI reported. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Five labourers are feared to be trapped in the debris, the Delhi Fire Service said. Rescue operations are underway.
-
Trains stopped on Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line after transmission line breaks
Train services on the Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line in Bengaluru were halted on Sunday morning after an assistant loco pilot spotted that a 66 kilovolts (KV) electrical transmission line was broken. The line, of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, was running above the railway tracks when it broke and fell on the overhead electrical equipment of the Railways at Yesvantpur yard. It is believed that around six trains were affected from the snapped high-tension power line.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Arrested MP writes to Lok Sabha speaker on Sena, Hindutva
Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Monday lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray government over the Hanuman Chalisa row, which resulted in the MP and her husband's arrest. Rana and her husband Ravi, who is an MLA, were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday. The arrest came hours after they dropped their plan to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Matoshree, the private residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
-
Ex-home secretary Madhav Godbole passes away at 85
Former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole died of cardiac arrest in Pune on Monday. Godbole, who took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, also served as Maharashtra State Electricity Board chairman and state principal finance secretary. He also worked for the Asian Development Bank in Manila for five years. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar condoled Godbole's death.
-
‘For betterment of Punjab…': Bhagwant Mann visits mohalla clinic in Delhi
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday visited a mohalla clinic in the national capital. After the visit, Mann said his government will learn from the Delhi model. Mohalla clinic is a flagship initiative by Delhi government to boost the primary healthcare infrastructure in the national capital. Besides the mohalla clinic, the Punjab chief minister along with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia also visited schools in the capital run by the Delhi government.
