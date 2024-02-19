Power discom gives 5.50 cr proposal to raise power capacity in Noida

The power distribution company Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) --responsible for supplying electricity in Noida -- has sent a proposal to the state government to enhance the capacity of power substations in Noida, aiming to provide better power supply to residents in summers. The discom PVVNL has estimated it may cost around ₹ 5.50 crore to enhance the capacity, and set up new transformers (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to officials, increasing the capacity of power substations in the city’s Sector 67 and Sector 79 can benefit around 50,000 power consumers in these areas and other localities connected with the substation.

Divulging details, executive engineer (EE), PVVNL, Noida, Shivam Tripathi, said, “We have proposed to enhance the capacity of power substations in Sector 67 and Sector 79 in Noida, while installing few new transformers to further strengthen the power infrastructure has also been included in the proposal -- sent for approval to the state government.”

The discom has estimated it may cost around ₹5.50 crore to enhance the capacity, and set up new transformers, say PVVNL officials.

“The proposal incorporates installation of 10 MVA (Mega-Volt Amp) transformer in place of the existing 5MVA transformer at 33/11 kVA (Kilo-volt-amperes) substation in Sector 67 and installation of new 5 MVA transformer at 33/11 kVA substation in Sector 79,” the executive engineer said.

Besides, installation of 10 transformers of 250 kVA in the region has also been added in the proposal. Some other works pertaining to low-tension and high-tension lines are also proposed to be taken up. “The estimated cost of the proposed works is around ₹5.50 crore,” the official added.

The power substation in Sector 67 and 79 is responsible for supplying electricity to various other parts as well, including Sector 72, 75, 77, among others. With the project, around 50,000 power consumers in these areas are expected to get benefits, the official further said.

“We are expecting that the proposal will be approved by the end of this month and we have set a target to complete the works by April this year”, said executive engineer.

Officials, however, clarified that the proposal is separate from the work of electricity infrastructure strengthening in Noida which is a part of centres’ RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme).

“This proposal is not a part of the project where the power infrastructure across Noida has to be strengthened”, added EE, Tripathi.

The power distribution company under the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited--PVVNL--had earlier proposed works of strengthening the electricity infrastructure in Noida at a cost of ₹122 crore, under the centre government-funded Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The scheme aims at improvising the quality, reliability and affordability of the power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution sector.

Under the scheme, works including replacement of old transformers, feeders, power cables, electric poles and other dilapidated power structures, among other works, have to be completed in the urban and rural areas of Noida.