Power supply to central GST office in Noida cut over unpaid dues

The power supply to a building incorporating the Central GST office in Noida’s Sector 48 was shut down by the Gautam Budh Nagar’s power department on Wednesday as the administration failed to pay ₹25 lakh of dues, officials aware of the matter said. According to officials, around 100 defaulting power consumers were identified during the drive who had failed to clear their dues. (Representative Image)

Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), executive engineer, Shashank Shekhar said, “An enforcement drive has been launched by the department to crackdown on defaulting power consumers in the city with outstanding electricity bills and for this purpose, a team of PVVNL is conducting inspections. On Wednesday, action was taken against a commercial building developed in Sector 48 that also incorporates the Central GST office”.

However, the connection was restored in the building after facing power disruption for around two hours.

“The concerning defaulter has sought for a few days time and thus, the connection has been restored after issuing a warning for clearing outstanding dues and paying bills on time in the future”, the engineer added.

Among the defaulters was another commercial establishment located in Sector 128, with ₹4.25 lakh outstanding bills. The building, which incorporates around 30 offices of various private companies, also faced disconnection, officials said.

“Similar enforcement activities will be carried out in the future against the defaulting power consumers to recover the pending amount”, the engineer further added.