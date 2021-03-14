Surajpur wetland suffers from industrial pollution as foam seen over stream that feeds lake
Domestic and industrial pollution seemed to be taking a toll on the Surajpur wetland as a stream that recharged the lake was covered with an unusual white foam on Saturday.
While the forest department and pollution board was yet to establish toxicity, experts opined that the foam, also seen on the Yamuna when it is grossly polluted, suggested so.
Spread over 308 hectares, of which 60 hectares is a lake, the wetland is city’s largest reserve forest and one of three major birding hot spots, the others being Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Dhanauri wetland.
“It was not a stream, rather a toxic fuming drain that should not be let into the lake. Forest department should take a note and do something to stop it,” said Pranav Awalkar, a Noida based birder.
“It’s killing the serenity and tranquility of the lake. The stinking drains that is going into the Surajpur wetland lake can be noticed by anyone and it’s obviously hampering the wetland’s health,” said Sumedh Nagrare, a Delhi-based birder.
According to water expert Rashmi Verma, the froth indicated the presence of high levels of sulphates and nitrates likely from industrial or domestic sources.
“It is not a good sign. Such water bodies are considered dead and unsupportive of biotic life,” said Verma who is also a senior fellow at union ministry’s department of science and technology (DST).
Environmentalist Vikrant Tongad said the stream is actually a drain.
“It called Havelia and is a storm water drain that originates in Hapur. On its way, it passes through several industrial areas and is polluted with untreated discharge. The drain then splits with one discharging into Surajpur and the other into Hindon river near Kasna area. It had been polluted for years and getting worse with time,” said Vikrant Tongad, city based environmentalist.
Government officials said that they will test the water and also write to the concerned department.
“Yes, the inlet stream that comes from Havelia drain has seen a spike in pollution levels and the major reason is apart from industrial waste being discharged, a large agricultural patch around Surajpur wetland has been converted into residential area and they too are releasing effluents into the drain. We are in process of getting the water samples tested and we will write to the Greater Noida Development Authority to check the industrial pollution,” said Pramod Kumar Srivastava, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.
Greater Noida Authority did not respond to requests for comment.
