Tea, water at Jewar toll plaza to ensure drivers on Yamuna Expressway stay awake
Following the accident on Yamuna Expressway early Thursday wherein five people were killed and two injured, the traffic police and employees of Jewar toll plaza are launching awareness campaigns and taking steps to ensure drivers don’t fall asleep at the wheel, officials said Friday.
According to police, most accidents on the expressway--including the one on Thursday when an SUV ferrying seven people hit a truck--take place during the night because drivers feel sleepy and are unable to react quickly in case of emergencies.
“We inspected the site and according to our analysis, the car driver may have been too sleepy to hit the brakes when the truck in front halted suddenly, leading to the accident. We have spoken to the employees of Jewar toll plaza and will soon take preventive action,” said Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar.
Employees of the Jewar toll plaza said they will offer drivers water and tea, and demarcate space for vehicles to be parked if drivers want to stop and rest during the night.
“We will offer drivers tea and water from around 12am to 2-3am so they can freshen up. Also, there are over 16 lanes near the toll plaza. We can allow drivers to park and rest here if they feel tired or sleepy. This area is well lit and safe. However, after 5am, we will ask them to move along. We will also stick reflective tapes on vehicles for safety during the night,” said Sumit Kumar, an employee of Jewar toll plaza.
Employees said they will also make loud announcements at the toll plaza to jar drivers awake.
Saha said the traffic police will increase the use of speed radars on Yamuna Expressway to keep a check on vehicles. They will also improve surveillance on the stretch by deploying more police response vehicles and mobile police vans along the expressway. Stakeholders such as traffic police, highway authorities, employees of the toll plaza and residents of the area are also discussing other steps, including awareness campaigns in the form of regular announcements, the distribution of pamphlets and the dissemination of text messages to inform drivers of the ways to avoid falling asleep at the wheel.
“We are going to write to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority to get some signage fixed along the stretch to create awareness on how to avoid falling asleep at the wheel. We will also ask them to survey the stretch and identify black spots (where most accidents take place) along the expressway. We have made it mandatory for officials in first responder (police) vehicles to fill details of accidents on the integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) platform so that we can analyse the data and work to reduce the number of accidents,” said Saha.
Meanwhile, police said the two survivors of Thursday’s accident are still in the hospital. While the woman is better, the driver remains critical.
Dr AK Singh, medical superintendent at Kailash Hospital, said, “The woman is stable and has gained partial consciousness. But she isn’t in a state to give a police statement. The driver is critical and is being treated in the ICU and we might have to operate on him soon.”
The station house officer of Jewar police station Anjani Kumar Singh said police have not been able to identify the driver of the truck yet. “We are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area. We have also got in touch with Haryana Police in order to find the owner of the truck. Further investigation is underway,” he said.
-
AKTU organises walk to celebrate Gita Balakrishnan’s 1700-km journey on foot
Lucknow The faculty of architecture and planning of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, in collaboration with Lucknow Architects Association, organised a walk to celebrate the completion of nearly 1700 kms of walking and covering several cities between Kolkata to New Delhi by architect Gita Balakrishnan under the banner of 'Walk for Arcause'. The welcome session at Rumi Darwaja was curated by Lucknow Architects Association.
-
Rajnath Singh on a two-day visit to Lucknow from Saturday
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit his parliamentary constituency on Saturday, according to a press statement issued by BJP media in-charge Praveen Garg. According to the statement, Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend an event 'Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh', as the chief guest, organised by Lucknow Intellectual Foundation to be held at 10:30am in Nirala Nagar.
-
MEERUT A joint team of crime branch and Mirzapur police in Saharanpur district arrested former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal's son Alishan from Lajpat Nagar in Delhi on Friday morning. SSP of Saharanpur Akash Tomar said that Alishan was a member of Haji Iqbal gang and was arrested in connection with fraudulent purchase of 80 bigha land in Behat area of the district. His SUV was also seized because Alishan could not produce its documents.
-
DTCP carries out demolition in Sultanpur
The enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished under-construction illegal structures in several colonies in Sultanpur village, said the officials. This was the fifth demolition drive by the DTCP's enforcement wing this month, following the directions of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. RS Bhath, district town planner, said that the DTCP demolished the illegal structures in presence of the police.
-
Curbs on vehicle speed from June onwards to reduce accidents
Following this, speed interceptors will also be placed at all those stretches randomly for checking speeding, deputy commissioner of police traffic, Ravinder Singh Tomar said. The speed limit for cars on highways is 90 kilometre per hour (kmph), and for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles is 50kmph. On major municipal roads, it is 50kmph for cars and two-wheelers, and 30kmph for heavy vehicles. On state highways, it is 80kmph for cars, and 50kmph for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics