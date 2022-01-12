Three arrested for involvement in ATM fraud in Noida, sent to judicial custody

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly manipulating an ATM and fraudulently withdrawing ₹6 lakh in Noida.

The suspects were identified as Zubair Azad, 21, Rashid, 19, and Kalim,20, all residents of Palwal in Haryana.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Noida, said on January 9, the manager of a public sector bank filed a complaint at the Sector 20 police station that money was fraudulently withdrawn from one of their ATMs. “The manager informed us that some suspects had manipulated the ATM in Noida’s Sector 31 and withdrawn ₹6 lakh in multiple transactions,” he said. A case was registered against unknown persons the same day under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said they launched an investigation into the matter. “We scanned the CCTV footage from the ATM and identified the suspects. The police team was deployed near the same ATM to arrest the suspects in case they returned. On Wednesday, around 11.15pm, the three suspects reached the ATM in a Maruti Swift Dzire and the police arrested them,” he said.

The police seized the car, ₹21,000 cash, three mobile phones and two debit cards from them. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to visit the ATM and often withdraw cash. “When the machine dispensed the cash, the suspects would grab the cash and push a few notes back into the machine. Once the notes went inside, the machine’s system showed a failed transaction. In such circumstances, the amount is not deducted from the holders’ account,” police said.

These suspects used this trick to manipulate the machine and fraudulently withdraw cash. Two suspects used to enter the ATM kiosk while the third stood guard and alerted them in case anyone was approaching. The suspects have been involved in these fraudulent activities for the past six months, police said.

The three men were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.