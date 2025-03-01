Traffic advisory for Greater Noida floral show

Noida: The Noida traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan for a three-day flower show that was inaugurated by Greater Noida authority’s assistant chief executive officer Saumya Srivastava on Friday afternoon at Samrat Mihir Bhoj City Park, said officials. Being organised by the Greater Noida authority up to March 2, this year the event is themed around the marigold flower. (HT archives)

In case of a spike in the traffic pressure on the road connecting from Delta 1 to Alpha 1, the traffic will be diverted, they added.

As a big number of visitors are expected to visit the floral show, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav said, “We have made an elaborate traffic diversion plan to avoid congestion around the park. The movement of heavy vehicles will be banned outside the park and vehicles coming from the Wipro roundabout will be diverted to Sector Delta 1 and Delta 2.”

“Similarly, vehicles travelling from Sector Alpha 1 to Delta 1 will also be redirected to Sector Beta 1,” he said, adding that an additional traffic police force will be deployed, and commuters can contact the traffic police helpline number 9971009001 for any assistance.

According to the traffic advisory, “Parking reserved for VIPs near Gate number 1. The entry of VIPs and media persons will also be through gate number 1. However, general visitors can park their vehicles on the service lane outside the programme venue. In case the number of visitors increases, additional vehicles can be parked at the YMCA parking area close to the park. The parking space of Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex will also be used in case of more visitors.”

Being organised by the Greater Noida authority up to March 2, this year the event is themed around the marigold flower. Besides, a variety of flowers such as alyssum, anthurium, calendula, cineraria, gazania, and salvia are on display.