Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Traffic advisory for Greater Noida floral show

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 01, 2025 06:22 AM IST

The movement of heavy vehicles will be banned outside the park and vehicles coming from the Wipro roundabout will be diverted to Sector Delta 1 and Delta 2

Noida: The Noida traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan for a three-day flower show that was inaugurated by Greater Noida authority’s assistant chief executive officer Saumya Srivastava on Friday afternoon at Samrat Mihir Bhoj City Park, said officials.

Being organised by the Greater Noida authority up to March 2, this year the event is themed around the marigold flower. (HT archives)
Being organised by the Greater Noida authority up to March 2, this year the event is themed around the marigold flower. (HT archives)

In case of a spike in the traffic pressure on the road connecting from Delta 1 to Alpha 1, the traffic will be diverted, they added.

As a big number of visitors are expected to visit the floral show, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav said, “We have made an elaborate traffic diversion plan to avoid congestion around the park. The movement of heavy vehicles will be banned outside the park and vehicles coming from the Wipro roundabout will be diverted to Sector Delta 1 and Delta 2.”

“Similarly, vehicles travelling from Sector Alpha 1 to Delta 1 will also be redirected to Sector Beta 1,” he said, adding that an additional traffic police force will be deployed, and commuters can contact the traffic police helpline number 9971009001 for any assistance.

According to the traffic advisory, “Parking reserved for VIPs near Gate number 1. The entry of VIPs and media persons will also be through gate number 1. However, general visitors can park their vehicles on the service lane outside the programme venue. In case the number of visitors increases, additional vehicles can be parked at the YMCA parking area close to the park. The parking space of Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex will also be used in case of more visitors.”

Being organised by the Greater Noida authority up to March 2, this year the event is themed around the marigold flower. Besides, a variety of flowers such as alyssum, anthurium, calendula, cineraria, gazania, and salvia are on display.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On