IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / With drastic drop in bird population, waterbird census paints a grim picture of Dhanauri wetland
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

With drastic drop in bird population, waterbird census paints a grim picture of Dhanauri wetland

Noida: The Asian Waterbird Census -2021, which was held on Sunday, painted a grim picture of Dhanauri wetland — only seven Sarus cranes were spotted suggesting a drastic drop in the overall bird population
READ FULL STORY
By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:11 PM IST

Noida:

The Asian Waterbird Census -2021, which was held on Sunday, painted a grim picture of Dhanauri wetland — only seven Sarus cranes were spotted suggesting a drastic drop in the overall bird population.

Ironically, the wetland – yet to be recognised by the government as a wetland and awaiting protection for the several years – had been proposed to be declared as a Sarus crane sanctuary and a Ramsar site or a wetland of international importancein 2017 by the district forest department.

Located at Dankaur in Greater Noida, the wetland sprawls over 101.21 hectares, of which about 33 hectares was under water, as per a remote sensing exercise in 2015. However, as per this year’s survey, the wetland has witnessed a more than four times drop in its overall bird population since last year, prompting ecologists to raise concerns.

On January 17, the waterbird census was conducted in the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, while Surajpur wetland saw the census on January 2.

According to the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC), 2021, held by Wetlands International South Asia and the Gautam Budh Nagar district forest department on Sunday, only 48 species of water and water-dependent birds were spotted. A total of 1,344 birds —which included 20 resident species and 28 migratory species — were spotted during the day’s census. Last year in January 2020, the first ever AWC was held at Dhanauri and had found a total of 6,227 waterbirds belonging to 59 species, of which 21 were resident species and 38 were migratory species.

The AWC-2021 recorded only four species listed on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as threatened, against 11 of last year. The census also pointed out that the waterbody has shrunk and human intervention has led to heavy habitat loss.

“The situation of Dhanuari is very critical and immediate remedial actions are required to save the habitat. Against spotting of 31 Sarus cranes last year, we spotted only seven this time. Sarus cranes are what Dhanauri is primarily famous for. Apart from this, the lake has virtually disappeared and only a small marshland or pond remains. Rest of the wetland area had been converted for agricultural use. Whatever water is left has also been largely covered by water hyacinth. The wetlands are fast shrinking with larger dried area turning into grassland. There is an open cattle grazing and human disturbance. It’s time that the wetland is protected before it’s too late,” said TK Roy, ecologist and conservationist, AWC.

He said that the waterbirds are one of the key indicators of a wetland’s health with a good number indicating that the wetland has adequate feeding, resting, roosting and foraging spots.

Asserting that they are aware and concerned about the deteriorating condition of Dhanauri wetland, the forest department officials stated that the prime reason for the current conditions was that the area was out of their jurisdiction. “We have initiated a process of recognising it. But that is a tedious task as it requires several surveys followed by land acquisition. Meanwhile, we have written to officials concerned in the authority to manage the area and also speed up the process to acquire land so we can declare it as a protected wetland,” said PK Srivastava, divisional forest officer, GB Nagar.

According to the AWC-2021, the major winter migratory species that flock from central, north Asia included Common Teal ( migrates from north Asia), Northern Shoveler ( migrates from north Asia), Northern Pintail (migrates from north Asia), Greylag Goose (migrates from Central Asia), Bar-headed Goose (migrates from Central Asia), Gadwall (migrates from north Asia), Mallard (migrates from Central Asia), Pied Avocet (migrates from temperate Central Asia).

The IUCN Red-listed threatened species recorded in the wetland included Black-tailed Godwit, Painted Stork, Sarus Crane and Black-headed Ibis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida set to house two data centres

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:45 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida is all set to become home to two data centres as NTT, a Japanese firm, has bought six acres of land to set up a mega project up in Sector Techzone-IV of Greater Noida West
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Aqua Line metro trains may skip stations with fewer passengers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Noida: Metro trains on the Aqua Line may soon skip stations where the passenger crowd is thin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Rioters were outsiders, say farmer leaders at UP Gate

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Farmers’ leaders at UP Gate have distanced themselves from incidents of violence reported on Republic Day in Delhi, claiming that the people who indulged in these incidents were “outsiders”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Farmers’ rally in Noida goes off peacefully

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Noida: In Noida, the farmers’ protest and tractor rally remained peaceful on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Approved route, timings for tractor rally flouted as UP Gate protesters reach Delhi

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Senior farmer leaders on Tuesday expressed their displeasure after several conditions, put forth by the Delhi Police and accepted by the protesters, were flouted at the UP Gate border
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Now, GB Nagar plans to inoculate 20,500 health-care workers in next two sessions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:32 PM IST
NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, which faced dismal turnout in the first two sessions of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, has now planned to inoculate as many as 20,500 health-care personnel in the next two sessions to be held on January 29 and 30
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chaos at Delhi-Noida link road near Akshardham Temple after Delhi Traffic Police closed the link road for vehicular movement due to farmers' protest at Delhi-Noida- Chilla border, in New Delhi.(Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
Chaos at Delhi-Noida link road near Akshardham Temple after Delhi Traffic Police closed the link road for vehicular movement due to farmers' protest at Delhi-Noida- Chilla border, in New Delhi.(Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
noida news

Tractor rally in Noida ends peacefully, BKU faction blocks Delhi-Noida route

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:17 PM IST
  • The Noida police said that the farmers’ protest remained peaceful but the BKU-Bhanu members were confused over the route.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida police induct special commando unit on Republic Day

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Tuesday inducted a team of 25 commandos who have been specially trained to handle emergency situations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida authority to build 10k flats under affordable housing scheme

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:12 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to construct 10,000 units under the Prime Minister affordable housing scheme in different sectors of the city, officials said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A police official said there was no law and order situation at the site, as security personnel were deployed in large numbers and monitoring intensified in view of Republic Day.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
A police official said there was no law and order situation at the site, as security personnel were deployed in large numbers and monitoring intensified in view of Republic Day.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
noida news

Tractor overturns at Delhi-Noida border, farmers put it back in no time

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The tractor was being driven in a circular path at a high speed when it lost balance and overturned, while the two persons on board got minor injuries during the act at the Chilla border in the morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Aqua Line metro train at Sector 51 Metro Station. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
An Aqua Line metro train at Sector 51 Metro Station. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
noida news

Republic Day 2021: Noida Metro trains to run at 15 min interval

PTI, Noida
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Aqua Line has a 7.5 minutes frequency during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours on regular days, according to officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad: Tractors arriving in groups for rally, officials keep tab on count

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Amrit Pal Singh, a young man from Ramraj village in Muzaffarnagar, came to the UP Gate protest site on the Ghaziabad-Delhi border along with his group and a tableau for the tractor rally on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Tractor rally route key issue for protesting farmers at Ghaziabad’s UP Gate

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Ghaziabad: In a development that may create law and order issue during the proposed tractor rally, the farmers protesting at the UP Gate said on Monday that they would proceed to Akshardham in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Tractors being stopped in different districts from coming to Delhi borders for rally, allege farmers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Noida: Unlike UP Gate which where thousands of tractors have been parked for today’s rally, only few tractors could reach Chilla border and Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida by Monday afternoon, with farmers alleging that administrations in various district have adopted coercive measures to thwart farmers’ attempts to reach the protest sites and participate in the tractor parade
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Development authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar lead industrial growth in UP, says CM

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:06 PM IST
NOIDA: The three industrial development authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar district -- Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway -- has led the industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP