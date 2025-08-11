1-year-old boy among seven killed in road mishaps in Shravasti and Bhadohi districts

Seven people, including five women and a one-year-old child, were killed and five others were seriously injured in two separate accidents in Shravasti and Bhadohi districts on Monday. Locals immediately rushed to the scene and alerted the police. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In the Shravasti district, five people, including a one-year-old child and three women, lost their lives when a speeding tractor-mixer coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying six people at Jamunaha-Bahraich road in the Hardatt Nagar Girant police station area. Another woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Police said that Vijay Verma (30), a resident of Mangal Purva village under Risia police station area in Bahraich district, was travelling to Rupaidiha along with his wife Sunita (28), their one-year-old son, sister Mangalvati (40), niece Neetu (19), and Gyanvati (30), on the same motorcycle. About 500 meters from the Harbanspur police outpost near Rahmatu village, a tractor-mixer approaching from the opposite direction crashed into their bike.

The impact of the collision was so severe that Vijay, his son, Mangalvati, Neetu, and Gyanvati died on the spot, while Sunita was critically injured.

Locals immediately rushed to the scene and alerted the police. ASP Mukesh Chandra Uttam, CO Satish Sharma, and others promptly arrived at the site.

SP Ghanshyam Chaurasia stated that overloading on the motorcycle was a major factor that intensified the impact of the accident. He said the tractor-mixer had been seized, but its driver fled the scene. An investigation is underway to identify the vehicle’s owner and trace the driver, and legal action will be taken.

District magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi and SP Ghanshyam Chaurasia visited the district hospital’s emergency ward and directed doctors to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured and, if needed, refer the patient to a higher medical facility. He also assured the victim’s family of all possible help.

Meanwhile, in Bhadohi district, two people were killed and six others injured on Monday when an ambulance collided with a stationary container on the National Highway at Goppur under the Kotwali area, police said. The ambulance was transporting a dead body from Delhi to Bihar.

Police said that Varun Kumar (45), a native of Datnapur Godado Bihar, had been seriously injured in a road accident on August 8 was undergoing treatment at a Hospital in Delhi. He died on Sunday. Following his death, his family members — including Ramesh (45) of Barai Baradah in Ghazipur, Uttam (30) of Khoda in Ghaziabad, Raja (35) and Ajit Kumar (28) of Begusarai in Bihar, the deceased’s wife Mamta (40), and his sister Baby (45)—were transporting his body from Delhi to Datnapur Godado in Bihar in an ambulance.

As the ambulance reached the Goppur stretch of the National Highway, the driver reportedly dozed off, causing the vehicle to crash into the rear of a stationary container. The impact was so severe that the front of the ambulance was heavily damaged. Mamta and Baby died on the spot, while the container’s driver, Suraj (32) of Achalda in Auraiya, cleaner Mohammad Afsar (23), and all other passengers sustained serious injuries.

All the injured were taken to the community health centre, and those in critical condition were later referred to the district hospital. Police arrived at the scene, took the bodies into custody, and sent them for post-mortem.