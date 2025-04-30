Menu Explore
2 held in Manipur assembly secretariat ‘fake appointment’ case

BySobhapati Samom
Apr 30, 2025 03:32 PM IST

The issue came to light after a vernacular daily published the fake result and appointment letters for regular posts of the state legislative assembly on April 27

IMPHAL: The Manipur police have arrested two key accused in connection with a case involving fake appointment letters for posts in the state legislative assembly secretariat.

Police said the arrested persons were remanded into police custody.
The Manipur Police control room in a press note issued on Tuesday evening said the duo, identified as Salam Premila Chanu (42), a resident of Singjamei Chingamakha Kshetri Leikai, Imphal West, and Laishram Rocky Singh (40), a resident of Palace Compound, Imphal East, was arrested on Monday. Police said they have been remanded into police custody.

The issue came to light after a vernacular daily published a news report of alleged fake result and appointment letters for regular posts of Supervisor-1, MTS-5, FA-2, LDC-1 and ‘Accounted-1’ of the state legislative assembly secretariat on April 27.

The Manipur legislative assembly later clarified that no such appointment result and appointment letters were notified or issued. “The said appointment documents are totally false and fabricated and the alleged claims are baseless and unfounded,” Manipur legislative assembly public relation officer Yumlembam Nikesh Singh said in a press note.

A case in this regard was lodged at Lamphel police station on April 27.

