24-year-old Bijnor man dies in violent clash over food quality at roadside eatery

A 24-year-old man died after a violent clash at a roadside eatery in Bijnor’s Haldaur area late on Wednesday night. The incident sparked widespread anger among villagers, resulting in a highway blockade and a tense confrontation with the police. The situation intensified when the dhaba owner allegedly confiscated their motorcycle keys, leading to a heated confrontation. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police, Abhishek Singh, a resident of Wazidpur village, visited a dhaba in Khatapur with his cousin Himanshu and friend Shivam for dinner. During their visit, an argument reportedly erupted between Abhishek and the dhaba owner over the food quality. The situation intensified when the dhaba owner allegedly confiscated their motorcycle keys, leading to a heated confrontation.

Himanshu, an Indian Army jawan home on leave, called the police helpline (112) to report the incident. Meanwhile, a local resident identified as Vicky arrived at the dhaba and allegedly attacked the group. During the ensuing violence, Vicky struck Abhishek and Himanshu on the head with a wooden stick, leaving both critically injured.

Family members quickly reached the spot and took the injured to Bijnor hospital. Due to the seriousness of the condition, doctors referred Abhishek to Meerut, but he succumbed to his injuries en route.

Shortly after, members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) joined local residents in blocking the Balkishanpur Highway, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and stringent action against those responsible.

Tension escalated further when police reportedly detained Abhishek’s friend Shivam. In response to protests, the police released him. The crowd then marched to the local police station, chanting slogans and demanding justice along with protection for the victim’s family.

Senior police officials arrived at the scene to pacify the protesters. SP City Gopal Rai assured that the accused would be arrested soon. He also stated that a special team has been formed to track down the accused, and security has been strengthened in the area to prevent further unrest.

Meanwhile, villagers have demanded financial compensation for the bereaved family.