3 villagers allegedly killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police

The Maoists have allegedly killed three villagers in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district in the last 48 hours accusing them of being police informers, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. Police said they have confirmed one death while their teams have been sent to the jungle to identify the other two deceased. Police said that there has been a sudden increase of civilian killing incidents by Maoists in recent times. (Representational image)

According to police, in the first incident on Sunday, Mukesh Hemla, 32, a resident of Kammaknar village, had gone to the local bazaar when he was allegedly abducted by unidentified Maoists from the market area. Later, his body was discovered near Reddy Talab, where he was attacked with knives and axes, resulting in his death.

Inspector general of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said, “Hemla was a petty contractor engaged in constructing an Anganwadi centre in Kammaknar village. A pamphlet recovered from the scene, reportedly issued by the Gangloor Area Committee of Maoists, accused him of being a police informer and justified the killing on these grounds.”

In the second incident, two members of a single family in Korcholi village of Bijapur district were allegedly killed on Saturday in a jan-adalat (Kangaroo court) by Maoists, who accused of being police informers.

People familiar with the matter said that the family members cremated the bodies on Sunday in fear of Maoists.

Police are yet to confirm the incident.

“We have sent teams to Korcholi to find out the facts about the details regarding the civilian killings in the village,” said the IG

He further said that in recent times there has been a sudden increase of civilian killing incidents by Maoists in the region.

“It is a frustrated and desperate attempt to review their lost ground in Bastar Region, Maoists are targeting innocent civilians including women and students. This is an indicator of their weakness rather than their strength. We would give a befitting reply to the cowardice act of those Maoist cadres involved in such inhumane and shameful acts of targeting innocent civilians,” said the IG.