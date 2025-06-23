Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

4 Afghan nationals detained in Guwahati for living in India without valid documents

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jun 23, 2025 10:28 AM IST

According to police, the four individuals had been residing in the city since 2015, and their visas had expired several years ago

Four Afghan nationals who were living in Assam’s Guwahati without valid documents including expired visas have been detained by the police, officials said on Sunday.

During a search operation, police recovered several objectionable and suspicious documents from their possession. (Representative file photo)
During a search operation, police recovered several objectionable and suspicious documents from their possession. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the four individuals had been residing in the city since 2015, and their visas had expired several years ago. They have been identified as Aman Khan, Rizwan Khan, Yusuf Zahid, and Asif Rana.

“We have registered a case against them, and further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.

Also Read: Cab driver arrested for allowing his associates molest a passenger

During a search operation, police recovered several objectionable and suspicious documents from their possession.

“Our initial investigation suggests that the group was involved in an illegal money-lending business in Guwahati,” the officer added.

A case has been registered at Hatigaon Police Station, and authorities are now probing their local network and the full scope of their activities during their prolonged undocumented stay.

Officials said they are also trying to determine how the Afghan nationals entered India and managed to remain undetected for nearly a decade.

News / Cities / Other Cities / 4 Afghan nationals detained in Guwahati for living in India without valid documents
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On