4 Afghan nationals detained in Guwahati for living in India without valid documents

Four Afghan nationals who were living in Assam’s Guwahati without valid documents including expired visas have been detained by the police, officials said on Sunday. During a search operation, police recovered several objectionable and suspicious documents from their possession. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the four individuals had been residing in the city since 2015, and their visas had expired several years ago. They have been identified as Aman Khan, Rizwan Khan, Yusuf Zahid, and Asif Rana.

“We have registered a case against them, and further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.

Also Read: Cab driver arrested for allowing his associates molest a passenger

During a search operation, police recovered several objectionable and suspicious documents from their possession.

“Our initial investigation suggests that the group was involved in an illegal money-lending business in Guwahati,” the officer added.

A case has been registered at Hatigaon Police Station, and authorities are now probing their local network and the full scope of their activities during their prolonged undocumented stay.

Officials said they are also trying to determine how the Afghan nationals entered India and managed to remain undetected for nearly a decade.