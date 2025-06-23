4 Afghan nationals detained in Guwahati for living in India without valid documents
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jun 23, 2025 10:28 AM IST
According to police, the four individuals had been residing in the city since 2015, and their visas had expired several years ago
Four Afghan nationals who were living in Assam’s Guwahati without valid documents including expired visas have been detained by the police, officials said on Sunday.
According to police, the four individuals had been residing in the city since 2015, and their visas had expired several years ago. They have been identified as Aman Khan, Rizwan Khan, Yusuf Zahid, and Asif Rana.
“We have registered a case against them, and further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.