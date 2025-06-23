Cab driver arrested for allowing his associates molest a passenger

MUMBAI: The police on Sunday arrested a cab driver who picked up two men in his cab during an ongoing ride to Powai so they could sexually harass his 28-year-old passenger. The incident occurred on Thursday night when the woman was returning home to Powai from Colaba. (Shutterstock)

The arrested driver was identified as Gulsan Shaikh, 25, and his two associates, who are at large, remain unidentified.

The complainant works as a pilot with a private airline and her husband is a Naval officer posted in Colaba. On Thursday, she went to Colaba for dinner with her husband. He then booked her a cab around 10 pm. When the car reached Ghatkopar, the driver stopped and let in two male passengers. One of them sat near the driver, and the other sat next to the victim and began harassing her, said the police officer. Upon nearing a police checkpoint, the two men alighted the vehicle. The driver then dropped the passenger at her house in Powai before fleeing. The police traced Shaikh and detained him on Friday for questioning.

“We have been verifying the facts and recording the suspect’s statement. Shaikh was produced before the court on Sunday and remanded in police custody for three days,” said a police officer.