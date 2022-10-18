50% of Ram Mandir construction work complete: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

LUCKNOW: The two-day review meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee (RMCC) concluded in Ayodhya on Monday.

Following the meeting, the members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that around 50% construction work of the Ram Mandir is through. This is in line with chief minister’s Yogi Adityanath statement at a Jaipur event earlier this month where he said that “dedicated efforts were made to realise the dream of Ram Mandir for which a movement started in 1949. Now, because of these efforts, over 50% of the work of the temple has been completed.”

Meanwhile, 15% of the works related to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has also been completed, added the members of the trust.

During the review meeting, engineers apprised RMCC chairman Nripendra Misra of the ongoing construction work. After reviewing works, the committee directed officials to expedite work to meet the December 2023 deadline.

During the review, Misra also sought information about the arrival of construction stones from Bansi Paharpur, Rajasthan. About 4.75 lakh cubic feet of Bansi Paharpur Stone is to be used in the main structure of the Shri Ram Temple.