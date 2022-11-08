6 minor boys arrested in Assam for raping 13-year-old girl

Six boys aged between 13-15 have been arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, police said.

The incident happened at Kalinagar area under Ramkrishna Nagar police station on November 1. Karimganj’s additional superintendent of police (ASP), Partha Protim Das said that the survivor’s family members lodged a complaint on Monday morning and the accused were detained immediately.

“We found that the accused raped the girl, recorded the crime with their mobile phone camera and shared it with each other,” he said.

“We recovered the video from one of the accused person’s mobile phone where the crime is visible. We identified all the six accused from the video,” Das added.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012. After that the boys have been arrested officially but the trials will be under juvenile proceedings, according to the ASP.

The family members in the FIR said that the boys forcibly entered into the girl’s house on November 1 when she was alone at home. They raped her, beaten her and recorded video.

“The girl was so horrified that she didn’t reveal initially. She later disclosed it and we immediately informed the police,” the family members said.

Officer in-charge of Ramkrishna Nagar police station, Nilovjyoti Nath said that they have collected blood and other samples and these are being examined.

“We have sent the accused to a shelter home. We have collected the required samples as part of the investigation,” he said.