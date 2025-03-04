65-year-old man allegedly killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Police

Raipur : A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday, adding that they are probing the motive behind the incident. With Monday’s incident, eight people have been killed by Maoists at separate locations so far this year in the state’s Bastar division. (Representational image)

The victim has been identified as Kalmu Hidma, a resident of Pentapad village under Chintagufa police station limits. He was a relative of former MLA Manish Kunjam.

An officer, who did not wish to be named, said that a police team was sent to the spot, and further details were being collected.

With this incident, eight people have been killed by Maoists at separate locations so far this year in the state’s Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, including Sukma.

According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in separate incidents of Naxal violence in the Bastar region.