After BJP delegation meets Yogi, SIT formed to probe party worker’s death in Ghazipur

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of BJP worker Sitaram Upadhyay, also known as Jokhu, who succumbed to injuries on September 11 after an alleged police lathicharge in Ghazipur district on September 9. A delegation of BJP leaders from Ghazipur during a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The SIT was formed on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive after a BJP delegation met him earlier in the day and apprised him of the incident. Ghazipur district magistrate Avinash Kumar has ordered a magisterial inquiry.

The SIT will be led by DCP Kashi Zone Gaurav Bansal, with additional DCP Anshuman Mishra and assistant CP Nitin Taneja as members, an official statement said.

The BJP delegation which met the CM included Ghazipur district incharge Rakesh Trivedi, district president Om Prakash Rai, and former district president Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Trivedi said CM assured a proper probe into the incident and justice to the kin of the deceased. The CM also directed the DGP to constitute an SIT to prove the incident, he said.

The incident occurred on September 9 at Gathiya village under Nonahara police station, where BJP leaders Rajesh Rai Bagi, Vipul Mishra, and around 20 supporters staged a protest in connection with the installation of electricity poles. Party leaders alleged that police switched off the power supply late at night and then resorted to lathicharge, injuring several protesters. Upadhyay died during treatment.

Later, six policemen, including the station house officer, were suspended, and five others were sent to the police lines. Senior police officials have visited the victim’s family to offer condolences.

DIG, Varanasi Range, Vaibhav Krishna said, “Since allegations were leveled against the police, the superintendent of police, Ghazipur, requested the district magistrate to initiate a magisterial inquiry into the matter. At present, the inquiry is ongoing and six police personnel, including the station officer of Nonahara, have been suspended to ensure it remains unaffected. Five other personnel have been transferred to police lines.”

A senior police officer, however, stated that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the current and former pradhan factions over the installation of electricity poles. He maintained that no untoward incident occurred.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai met the bereaved family and demanded ₹1 crore compensation and a government job for one family member.

“If the BJP cannot take care of its own, one can imagine the plight of common people,” he said.