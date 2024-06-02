Agni Suraksha Mitras keeping vigil in rural Prayagraj

Agni Suraksha Mitras or fire safety volunteers deployed at 23 development blocks of the district are now helping the fire department control incidents of fire in rural areas. (Pic for representation)

Besides, a WhatsApp groups of 100 fire safety volunteers has been formed in each block for the purpose who remain in regular contact of the fire department and help them reach the exact location in case of fire incidents.

The volunteers have also been provided three-day primary training on how to respond in case of fire. They have been trained on how to contain fire and start rescue operations till firefighters reach the spot.

The measure has been undertaken due to several cases of massive fire outbreaks in villages where agricultural produce got destroyed.

Chief fire officer, Prayagraj RK Pandey said fire stations in rural areas take immediate action in case of emergency. However, due to long distances in rural areas and absence of exact location of the incident, fire often causes much destruction. Fire Safety volunteers or ‘Agni Suraksha Mitra’ in each block of the district are helping firefighters. They are raising awareness and remain alert to control fire incidents.

The Whatsapp group of the volunteers include block employees, anganwadi workers, social activists, village heads, prominent persons, socially active youths and students.

Through WhatsApp groups, the fire department will remain in contact with each village and will get help in tracing the exact location of the incident spot, the CFO added.

Fire officers have also been asked to identify fire hotspots and vulnerable places and buildings in the city and rural areas of the district. The officers are visiting schools, commercial buildings and hospitals and providing training to staff on how to respond in case of any emergency situation and how to use fire safety equipment.

The department has also formed 10 teams which are carrying out fire safety audits of buildings, malls, guest houses, hospitals etc. Notices are being issued to owners if buildings are found lacking fire safety measures.

Besides dousing fire at buildings etc, fire fighters are also on alert over fire in transformers. Since the start of heatwave, fire department has doused fire in 40 transformers across the district.

Recent fire incidents

On May 18, a massive fire broke out in the basement of a building in Bhawapur area of Kareli. Firefighters and volunteers struggled for several hours to contain the fire.

The same day, fire broke out at a godown of a shoe store in Bagadurganj area of old city. Firefighters reached the spot after receiving information from volunteers and doused the fire.

On April 24, fire erupted in the kitchen of a popular restaurant in Civil Lines. The three storeyed building was filled with smoke and it took two hours to douse the fire completely.

Moreover, several hundred bighas of crops in Koraon, Bara, Meja, Karchhana, Nawabganj, Handia, Soraon of trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga areas was gutted in fire this summer.