All that ash: From pyre to ire, row erupts over Kashi’s Masan Holi

The issue of celebrating Masan Holi with ashes from funeral pyres at Manikarnika Ghat is kicking up dust in Kashi with one side opposing the practice and the other supporting it. According to believers, Masan Holi follows Rangbhari Ekadashi, which will be celebrated on March 10 this year. (Rajesh Kumar/ HT)

Kashi Vidwat Parishad, an organisation of intellectuals and Vedic scholars of Kashi, has strongly objected to the practice and called it against the tradition of Kashi.

On the other hand, Gulshan Kapoor, the manager of Baba Mahashmashan Nath Seva Samiti, which organises the celebration, has claimed the tradition is centuries-old but the Samiti president Chandrika Prasad Gupta has said ashes are not necessary, preferring the offering of ‘abir-gulal’ to the deity instead.

For his part, Kashi Vidwat Parishad’s general secretary Prof Ramnarayan Dwivedi said, “Celebrating Holi with ashes from the pyre at Manikarnika Ghat is against the tradition of Kashi. It is nowhere mentioned in the scriptures. Masan is a place where Lord Shiva gives the mantra of Moksha to the departed souls. It is the place of aghori sadhaks. The bodies are cremated at Manikarnika Ghat. Usually, people don’t go to the crematorium. In case of death, the bereaved family members and friends take the body there for cremation and the body is cremated by lighting the pyre. After the last rites, they go back home. Clearly, it is not the place for celebration. Therefore, we strongly oppose the celebration with pyre ashes.”

Stating that colours are symbols of joy, Dwivedi said there should be no celebrations where people come to cremate the dead.

In view of the controversy, Baba Mahashmashan Nath Seva Samiti president Chandrika Prasad Gupta alias Chainu Saav has decided to dissolve the (Baba Masan Nath) temple committee.

Gupta said, “I have decided to dissolve the committee. Only my decision regarding the celebration will be valid. Without my permission, no programme will be held, be it by a treasurer or manager. Whatever happened last year at the Masan Holi was disgusting.”

He was referring to an incident wherein some people threw slippers during the celebration last year.

Gupta also said, “Masan ki Holi will be held on the Baba Masan Nath temple premises at Manikarnika Ghat. As per the tradition that existed for hundreds of years, every year abir and gulal was offered to Baba Masan Nath inside the temple.”

“Since 2012, this celebration was held outside the temple every year. But whatever happened last year, I am very disappointed with that,” Gupta said.

“It is not necessary that we celebrate Holi with pyre ashes. I would like to say to the people of Kashi that we will follow the tradition of the temple. Everyone should come, do darshan of Baba Masan Nath and offer abir-gulal,” said Gupta, adding that in the name of pyre ashes, there should not be anything that causes disrepute.

“Kashi has its own tradition. We will not let it become an event,” Gupta added.

This year, it will be performed as per tradition, said Gupta.

For his part, media in-charge Vikas Yadav said Baba Mahashmashan Nath Seva Samiti’s president has made it clear the Masan Holi will be celebrated as per tradition.”

Gulshan Kapoor, the manager of Baba Masan Nath Temple, said, “The Masan Holi is a centuries’ old tradition. As manager of the temple, I used to make arrangements for the celebration of Masan Holi at Manikarnika Ghat. Every year, a large number of people of Kashi used to participate in it. Its popularity increased manifold with the advent of social media and other media platforms during last two decades. Inspired by this unique tradition, songs like Digambar Khelen Masane Ma Hori and Hori Khelen Masane are testament to the antiquity of this tradition.”

“By raising questions over this unique (tradition), a few people want to earn publicity. This year too, Masan Holi will be celebrated the way it has been celebrated year after year for centuries,” Kapoor said.

Prof Atul Tripathi, who teaches history of the arts, said, “The Masan Holi celebration is an ancient tradition, this has become a strong perception. But there is no concrete literary or mythological evidence available to support the perception. Yes, the perception has gotten stronger with each passing year.”

Awadhesh Dixit, a scholar of the traditions of Kashi, said, “It is impossible for human beings to imitate all that Lord Shiva does. Some people started organising it symbolically over a decade ago. Later, they started holding it on large scale... those who call it a tradition, they should hold it symbolically, if they want.”

According to believers, Masan Holi follows Rangbhari Ekadashi, which will be celebrated on March 10 this year.

The faithful say that Baba Kashi Vishwanath, along with Goddess Parvati reaches Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Rangbhari Ekadashi and, thereafter, he plays Holi with Kashites.

The day after, the deity visits Manikarnika Ghat and plays Holi with his Ganas (attendees), according to devotees.

Admin gears up: One-hour event on March 11, no DJ

Masan ki Holi at Manikarnika Ghat will be held for just one hour from 12 noon to 1 pm on March 11. During this time, DJ will be banned. Entry of devotees will be through Kachori Gali and Manikarnika Ghat Wali Gali. Devotees will exit through the Ganga ghats, DCP, Kashi Zone Gaurav Bansal instructed the organisers.

The DCP said devotees should enjoy the festival peacefully.

“Police will deal strictly with those who fight, tease and spoil the atmosphere,” he said.

For the safety of devotees, Jal Police, 11 NDRF and PAC flood relief team personnel will be deployed on Ganga along with force of six police stations at the ghats. Cameras will also keep an eye on the devotees.