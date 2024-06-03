Allahabad University’s LLB entrance exam to include legal aptitude questions

The online applications for admission to LLB and other postgraduate courses for the academic session 2024-25 at Allahabad University (AU) have begun. The last date for applying is June 5. Allahabad University campus (HT FILE)

This year, the LLB entrance examination will consist of three sections, each containing 50 questions. Among these questions, 50 will be related to legal aptitude and reasoning. Specifically, 25 questions will focus on legal ability and 25 questions will focus on reasoning, amounting to a total of 100 marks, varsity officials explained.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the first section, 25 questions each from General Hindi and General English subjects will be included. In the second section, there will be 50 questions on General Studies, and in the third section, there will be 25 questions on reasoning and mental ability, while there will be 25 questions on legal aptitude. All will be multiple choice questions of two marks each. This would make up the entrance exam of 300 marks of two hours, officials added.

A total of 33,655 applicants had registered till Saturday evening, whereas 15,421 applicants had completed all formalities and submitted the forms for admissions to PG courses.

In LLB, a total of 9,633 candidates had registered for admission while 4,963 of them had submitted the forms by Saturday evening.

CUET: Registration at AU from next week

PRAYAGRAJ Admission to undergraduate and professional courses in AU and affiliated colleges will be done through the common university entrance test (CUET)-2024. The varsity officials maintain that preparations are on to start registration from next week.

Students who have not filled the option of AU in the CUET application can also register. They will also be given admission based on their CUET score card, officials added.

This year, AU is preparing to conduct admission and counselling through the Samarth portal. According to officials, the university administration will hand over the data of students to the Samarth Admission Portal.

Admissions will be conducted in two phases: first, for undergraduate courses, and if successful, admissions for postgraduate courses will also be taken through the same portal in the second phase.

The undergraduate admissions in AU will be done for a wide range of courses including BA, BSc, BCom, BA in family and community science and BA-LLB. At the same time, admission to about a dozen professional courses run under the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) will also be done through CUET. There will be admission on approximately 17000 seats in AU and its constituent colleges this year.