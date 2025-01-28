Assam: Mother, daughter killed after elephants stray into home

Three people including two women were killed on Monday in two separate incidents of man-animal conflict. In the first incident, two women, mother and daughter, were killed after elephants entered their homes. Locals on Tuesday morning protested against the forest department. (Representative file photo)

Superintendent of police (SP), Udalguri district, Pushkin Jain said that the incident happened in Dimakuchi area, which is adjacent to an elephant corridor.

“The elephants destroyed several houses in that area and a 60-year-old woman and her daughter, aged around 40 years, were sleeping in one of those houses. Their bodies were found after the elephants left the area,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Lalmek Karmakar (60) and her daughter Apu Karmakar (40). Police said that the bodies have been sent to Udalguri Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Locals on Tuesday morning protested against the forest department saying that they are ignorant about human-animal conflict, which is on the rise.

“This is not the first time that wild elephants have come out of the forest and destroyed our houses. The forest officials didn’t address the issue even after several appeals by the locals and now we lost two human lives,” locals said.

Also Read: 4 trampled to death by elephant in separate incidents in Odisha district: Official

In Kaziranga, a 56-year-old man was allegedly killed in a rhinoceros attack. The deceased person, Bikram Lohar, had gone to the Haldibari Burhimai temple, adjacent to National Highway-37.

According to locals, the incident took place at around 5:30am and Lohar was critically injured in the attack.

According to family members, Lohar was a worker in Hatikhuli tea garden.

“He went to the temple before going to work and suddenly a rhino attacked him. We found him and took him to a nearby government hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” family members said.

Officials said that they are investigating if the tea garden worker was killed by a rhino.