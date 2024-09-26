Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 trampled to death by elephant in separate incidents in Odisha district: Official

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 26, 2024 07:02 PM IST

According to forest department officials, at least 1,145 people have been killed in similar elephant attack-related incidents in the state between 2013-14 and 2023-24

Four people were killed after an elephant trampled them in the past three days in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, forest and wildlife officials said on Thursday.

In the last five years, Odisha logged the highest human casualties among all states. (Representative file photo)
In the last five years, Odisha logged the highest human casualties among all states. (Representative file photo)

According to officials, Manaka Hansda (35), from Radhikasol village in Mayurbhanj was trampled to death while she was asleep.

Her husband had a narrow escape as he escaped the house just about in time.

On Tuesday, three others, including two men and a woman, were killed while two others sustained injuries in a similar elephant attack in three separate places in Betnoti, Deuli and Rasgovindpur areas of the district.

Also Read:Chhattisgarh: Stray elephant tramples three women, cattle in 24 hours

While one woman was sweeping her courtyard when the incident happened, the other two were killed while they were asleep.

According to forest department officials, at least 1,145 people have been killed in similar elephant attack-related incidents in the state between 2013-14 and 2023-24.

In the last five years, Odisha logged the highest human casualties among all states accounting for 154 deaths out of the 629 across the country, a reply in Lok Sabha by Ministry of Environment and Forests in July this year stated.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On