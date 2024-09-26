4 trampled to death by elephant in separate incidents in Odisha district: Official

Four people were killed after an elephant trampled them in the past three days in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, forest and wildlife officials said on Thursday. In the last five years, Odisha logged the highest human casualties among all states. (Representative file photo)

According to officials, Manaka Hansda (35), from Radhikasol village in Mayurbhanj was trampled to death while she was asleep.

Her husband had a narrow escape as he escaped the house just about in time.

On Tuesday, three others, including two men and a woman, were killed while two others sustained injuries in a similar elephant attack in three separate places in Betnoti, Deuli and Rasgovindpur areas of the district.

Also Read:Chhattisgarh: Stray elephant tramples three women, cattle in 24 hours

While one woman was sweeping her courtyard when the incident happened, the other two were killed while they were asleep.

According to forest department officials, at least 1,145 people have been killed in similar elephant attack-related incidents in the state between 2013-14 and 2023-24.

In the last five years, Odisha logged the highest human casualties among all states accounting for 154 deaths out of the 629 across the country, a reply in Lok Sabha by Ministry of Environment and Forests in July this year stated.