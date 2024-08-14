 Odisha: Woman, son killed in wall collapse after elephant strays inside home - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Odisha: Woman, son killed in wall collapse after elephant strays inside home

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Aug 14, 2024 10:09 AM IST

According to officials in Sundargarh district, Sukanti, a four-month pregnant woman was asleep in her home with her son and three daughters in Balijhudi village near Barsuan forest

A pregnant woman and her minor son were killed in a wall collapse incident after an elephant had strayed inside their house in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Tuesday night, officials said.

The deceased woman’s three minor daughters were critically injured. (Representative file photo)
The deceased woman’s three minor daughters were critically injured. (Representative file photo)

The deceased woman’s three minor daughters were critically injured. The injured children were admitted to Rourkela General Hospital (RGH) where their condition remains critical.

According to officials in Sundargarh district, Sukanti, a four-month pregnant woman was asleep in her home with her son and three daughters in Balijhudi village near Barsuan forest. The elephant that had strayed from a herd knocked down the brick wall of her house killing the woman and her 8-year-old son.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 2 brothers trampled to death by elephant in Jashpur district

In 2023-24, Odisha recorded 153 human deaths due to man-animal conflict-related incidents surpassing the figure of 148 recorded in 2022-23.

According to statistics of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, at least 2,657 people lost their lives in the human-elephant conflict in the country in the five years between 2018-19 and 2022-23 of which 542 (20.39%) were from Odisha.

Odisha was followed by Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh where the death figure, during the period, remained 474 (18%), 389 (14%) and 313 (11.7%) respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha: Woman, son killed in wall collapse after elephant strays inside home
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On