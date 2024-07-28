Chhattisgarh: 2 brothers trampled to death by elephant in Jashpur district

Raipur: Two brothers were trampled to death by an elephant in Chhattisgah’s Jashpur district, officials said on Saturday. (Representative Photo)

The incident took place in Kersai village, under the Tapkara forest range. The duo, identified as Kokde (45) and Padva (43), were killed by a wild elephant in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

According to forest officials, the duo were sleeping in their mud house when they came under attack by the wild elephant around 3am on Saturday.

“One of the brothers woke up, sensed the elephant’s presence, and went outside to look when the elephant grabbed him with its trunk and trampled him to death. The second brother was killed while trying to save his brother,” said an officer, aware of the incident.

An official aware of the incident said that soon after receiving information, forest and police personnel rushed to the scene. They recovered two bodies and sent them for postmortem.

The official said that an ex-gratia of Rs.25,000 has been announced, which will be given to the families of the deceased, with the remaining compensation to be provided after completing necessary formalities.

Another official said that the forest officers and volunteers have been monitoring the movements of elephants, alerting villagers, and advising them to exercise caution in the area as there have been several human-elephant conflicts, with herds of elephants roaming the Tapkara area for the past six months.

Human-elephant conflicts have been a significant concern in northern Chhattisgarh for the past decade, affecting districts like Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Jashpur, and Balrampur, said the official.