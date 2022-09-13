Assam to introduce law to check human trafficking

The Assam government is planning to introduce a law to check human trafficking, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the state assembly on Monday.

“It is thought that when a child is taken outside the state for employment, only then it amounts to human trafficking. But I feel when children under 14 are separated from their parents to work as domestic help in other districts or towns of the state, it is also a form of human trafficking,” Sarma said.

He added the proposed law will regulate the employment of domestic help and those who employ them to check human trafficking. “...employers will have to register details of their domestic helps with the nearest police station and also be responsible to provide education and health facilities to them,” Sarma said.

He added the government will frame a policy for proper rehabilitation of trafficked children and take stern measures to check incidents of human trafficking

According to the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2021, Assam reported 203 cases of human trafficking last year, the third highest in the country after Telangana (347) and Maharashtra (320). A total of 460 persons were trafficked outside the state last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON