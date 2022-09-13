Assam to introduce law to check human trafficking
The Assam government is planning to introduce a law to check human trafficking, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the state assembly on Monday.
“It is thought that when a child is taken outside the state for employment, only then it amounts to human trafficking. But I feel when children under 14 are separated from their parents to work as domestic help in other districts or towns of the state, it is also a form of human trafficking,” Sarma said.
He added the proposed law will regulate the employment of domestic help and those who employ them to check human trafficking. “...employers will have to register details of their domestic helps with the nearest police station and also be responsible to provide education and health facilities to them,” Sarma said.
He added the government will frame a policy for proper rehabilitation of trafficked children and take stern measures to check incidents of human trafficking
According to the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2021, Assam reported 203 cases of human trafficking last year, the third highest in the country after Telangana (347) and Maharashtra (320). A total of 460 persons were trafficked outside the state last year.
SC on Karnataka's hijab row: HC had no option but to interpret Quran
The counsel for the petitioners in the hijab ban row Monday told the Supreme Court the Karnataka High Court did an "objectionable" thing when it tried to "interpret" the Holy Quran and held the headscarf worn by Muslim women was not an essential religious practice. “The courts have institutional incapacity to interpret the Quran, your lordships allow me to say that,” he asserted.
Karnataka: Case registered over playing of "provocative song" in front of mosque
The Kalaburagi Police in Karnataka have registered a case against the organizers of a Ganesh Mandali and the DJ Owner for allegedly playing a provocative song in front of a mosque. Read: Ballia man arrested for objectionable post on Prophet: UP Police The case has been registered at the Brahampaur Police Station. The accused are namely Tukaram Mahendrakar, Ambresh Bhovi, two commoners, and one DJ owner named Saleem, according to the FIR.
7 charred to death in Secunderabad showroom, hotel fire
At least seven people were charred to death and another 10 were injured when a fire broke out in an electric bike showroom and later spread to a hotel located above in Telangana's Secunderabad late on Monday night. Police said at least 25 people were staying at the hotel. State minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, police commissioner C V Anand, director general (fire department) Sanjay Kumar Jain, and other top officials rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operations.
Sector 90 development: GMADA to de-reserve 43 acres of forest land, develop parks
Over seven years after GMADA acquired 229 acres to develop Sector 90, near Lakhnaur village, the authority has decided to deserve the 43 acres of forest land falling in the area and develop parks. “Consequently, we cannot cut out plots on the area. So, we have decided to develop the forest land as parks after de-reservation,” he said. As per the original plan, GMADA was to initially develop 144 acres.
Sippy Sidhu case: CBI charges Kalyani with murder, cites ‘direct’ evidence
The CBI on Monday charged daughter of a Himachal Pradesh high court judge, Kalyani Singh, with the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. In the charge sheet, the federal agency has cited “direct” evidence linking daughter of justice Sabina, 36, Kalyani, with the murder of Sippy, her former boyfriend, who was shot dead at a Sector-27 park on September 20, 2015.
