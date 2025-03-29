Attack on my Agra house a challenge to PDA: SP MP

: Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Ramjilal Suman on Friday described the attack on his house in Agra on Wednesday (March 26) as a challenge to PDA, an abbreviation coined by party chief Akhilesh Yadav to refer to Pichda (backward classes), Dalits and Alpsankhyak (minorities). Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman at his residence in Agra on Friday. (HT Photo)

The attack, allegedly by Karni Sena people, came five days after Suman had made a remark in the Rajya Sabha on March 21 about Rana Sanga of Mewar, which was construed as an insult to the medieval ruler.

He said that he never had any intention to hurt anyone’s sentiment but reiterated that whatever he intends to say, he will say in parliament because the issue was raised there. “I am a member of the Rajya Sabha and have informed the chairman of Rajya Sabha about the issue. Let us see what action he takes,” said Suman, who was confident that the entire opposition was with him.

Interacting with the media at his Agra residence on Friday, the MP asked the Agra administration if it was prepared to tackle more such attacks, otherwise he would make his own arrangements.

“Everyone has the right to express his views and it is not necessary that all will agree. There can be differences of opinion and there is a way in a democratic set-up to express such disagreement,” Ramjilal Suman said.

“But what happened on Wednesday at my house in Agra was pure goondaism as anti-social elements attacked the house, reflecting total jungle raj. This is unacceptable,” he said.

When asked if the attack was orchestrated with government support, Suman stated, “What can I say but the attack took place on the day the chief minister was in Agra attending events nearby, yet these attackers came, crossing areas within the jurisdiction of different police stations. Does not this exhibit laxity on part of administration and police?” “The attack was not on any individual or Ramjilal Suman but an attack on the ideology and backwards. It was, in fact, a challenge to PDA and the Samajwadi Party accepts this challenge,” said Suman.

“The attack on my house was an act of the same mindset which was behind washing the premises with Gangajal after Akhilesh Yadav vacated it and of those who disrupt marriage functions of Dalits,” he alleged.

“Now, we have come to know from social media and newspapers that more such attacks are to take place on our house in the days ahead. I urge Agra administration to make clear if they are prepared for such attacks else, we will make arrangements to save ourselves,” the MP said.