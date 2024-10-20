Bahraich violence: Questions about ‘no notices in past’, residents vacate shops, houses

Amid questions over selective “targeting” and no demolition notices in the past, residents begin to vacate homes and shops in the Maharajganj market area of Bahraich district on Saturday, nearly a week after a 22-year-old man was killed in violence that erupted during an idol immersion procession on October 13. Locals vacate their shops after public works department (PWD) pasted notices on the properties of several people asking them to remove any illegal construction and warning of action, in violence-hit Maharajganj area of Bahraich, UP (PTI)

Fearing bulldozer action, the locals, including children, were seen hurriedly moving essential belongings.

This comes a day after the public works department had pasted notices on 23 buildings, including shops and houses, in the Maharajganj market under the Hardi limits of Bahraich on Friday.

The notices had ask them to remove illegal construction within three days and warned of action if they failed to comply.

The notices served by the office of PWD executive engineer were dated October 17, 2024.

Even as the area remains under a heavy security deployment, Masood Ahmad, a resident of Maharajganj, said, “While peace has gradually returned after the arrest of those allegedly involved in the killing of Ram Gopal Mishra, the PWD’s actions reignited panic in the area.”

He said notices were pasted on 23 structures, including one of Abdul Hameed, the key accused in the violence that led to the killing of Mishra.

Among those notified were three Hindu members of the same family, whose homes are situated west of Hameed’s.

Masood Ahmad claimed while notices were issued to properties west of Hameed’s house, those on the eastern side were left untouched, even though they also violated the road construction limits.

He said only three days time was given to the alleged encroachers.

Meanwhile, no one came forward from Abdul Hameed’s family to remove the supposed encroachment. Abdul Hameed and his two sons Faheem and Mohammad Sarfaraz were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody on Friday, a day after their arrest with two other accused – Mohammad Afzal and Mohammad Talib.

A police team, including Hardi station officer KS Chaturvedi, shifted valuable items from Abdul Hameed’s shop to his house.

As per the notice, construction without permission was not allowed within 60 feet from the centre of the road in the area. Hameed’s shop, built on the roadside adjacent to the house, is said to be about 40 feet from the centre of the road.

Another resident Haji Mohd Ahmad, whose shop is located next to a mosque, said he complied with the notice. He questioned why other structures, situated at the same distance from the road, were spared. “Whatever the government says is correct,” he said sardonically.

The family of Ayoob, also affected by the notice, said they had never been informed about the illegal construction until now. One family member did admit, however, that red markings were made on certain houses six months ago.

The PWD has also served notices on three Hindus -- Moon, Nankau and Pappu, all sons of Ram Prasad, whose house is next to Abdul Hameed’s residence. Moon said the PWD had never served any notice to him or his brothers in the past.

He claimed notices were pasted to the west of Abdul Hameed’s house, whereas no notice was given to houses and shops built to the east.

“If notices were put up on the houses on both sides, it would have been clear that the road is being widened,” he said, alleging that houses built at the same distance on the other side of the road have been left untouched.

Moon said he doesn’t have money to hire a bulldozer to demolish his house. Only three days’ time was given to remove the encroachment, which is not much, he said.

Moon’s wife Rani Jaiswal asked why their house was apparently in line for demolition.

“Till now, no one has ever given any notice nor has there been any talk of illegal construction. Now suddenly after the violence, we have also been given a notice to demolish the house,” she said.

For his part, subdivisional magistrate (SDM), Mahsi, Akhilesh Kumar said the situation was under control and there was a normal gathering of people on the crossings in the market area.

“Adequate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward situation,” he said.

On being asked, he said the PWD will decide when the demolition drive will be carried out.

‘MORE NOTICES LIKELY’

BJP MLA from Mahsi Sureshwar Singh defended the demolition notices, asserting that the law applies equally to everyone.

He clarified that this was only the first round of notices and more would follow.

Singh also dismissed allegations of communal bias, stating that the notices were based solely on violations of construction regulations. He claimed that all the families had been informed of the situation in 2023, following initial measurements.

Block development officer (BDO), Mahsi, Hemant Kumar Yadav had confirmed on Friday that the notices were pasted on 23 houses.

“We have been asked to be prepared for action. Three days were given to the encroachers and the action would take place probably on Sunday or Monday as per the instruction,” he had said.

“According to the departmental standards, any construction work done on the main district road in the rural area within a distance of 60 feet from the middle point of the road without the permission of the department comes under the category of illegal construction,” the notice said.

“If the construction work has been done with the permission of the Bahraich district magistrate or prior departmental permission, then provide its original copy immediately; otherwise remove the illegal construction yourself within three days. Otherwise, action will be taken to remove the illegal construction with the help of police and district administration,” the notice added in Hindi.

Ram Gopal Mishra, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village under Ramgaon police station area of Bahraich, was killed during a Durga idol procession in Maharjganj locality on October 13.

Several houses and shops were set on fire in the area. Internet services were suspended for about three days to control the situation.

Police have registered 14 cases and arrested 86 people in connection with the matter.

LEADER OF OPPN ‘DENIED PERMISSION’ FOR VISIT

Leader of opposition in the U.P. assembly Mata Pradad Pandey was allegedly denied permission to go to Baharaich on Saturday morning.

He had announced on Friday that he will go to Bahraich on Saturday to meet victims of last Sunday’s violence and arson.

Criticising the state authorities over the denial of permission and demolition notices, he asked , “Why notices were never served in the past?”