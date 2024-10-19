Menu Explore
Bahraich violence: 87 people arrested from both communities

PTI |
Oct 19, 2024 01:57 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday continued its crackdown over communal violence in Maharajganj, arresting 26 more people in the riots

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday continued its crackdown over communal violence in Maharajganj here as it held 26 more suspected rioters, taking the total number of arrests to 87, according to officials.

Bahraich: Security put in place in the view of Friday 'namaz' in violence-hit Bahraich district(PTI)
Bahraich: Security put in place in the view of Friday 'namaz' in violence-hit Bahraich district(PTI)

Tight security arrangements were in place for Friday prayers at all mosques across the district, the officials said.

By the evening, activity and movement resumed at all markets of the district, except in Maharajganj, which was the epicentre of the violence earlier this week.

Ram Gopal Mishra (22) died of gunshot injuries after an inter-faith dispute over loud music being played outside a place of worship in Maharajganj on Sunday. The incident triggered communal violence, leading to arson and vandalism in the area and internet suspension for four days, during which people largely remained indoors.

"With today's arrests, a total of 87 people from both communities have been detained so far. By Thursday night, police had arrested 61 individuals, including six accused in the killing of Mishra," a police official said on Friday.

From October 13 to October 16, at least 11 FIRs were registered in the district in connection with Mishra's killing and the ensuing violence in which hundreds of unidentified rioters have been booked, according to the officials.

Cases were registered against around 1,000 people, including six named individuals. The arrests made so far are in connection with these cases.

A station house officer (SHO) and a police outpost in-charge have been suspended in the wake of the communal violence, while Circle Officer Rupendra Gaur, Tehsildar Ravikant Dwivedi and District Information Officer Ghulam Waris Siddiqui have been removed from their positions.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
