Two Bahraich violence accused shot by police in encounter

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday shot two accused in the Bahraich violence case. The injured accused, identified as Sarfaraz and Talib, were trying to escape to Nepal. Bahraich: View of a deserted road at Maharajganj after a recent communal violence.(PTI)

“When the police team went to recover the weapon used in the murder based on the information given by the first two, they opened fire on the police with the weapons kept there. Both of them got shot in the retaliatory fire,” the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

It added that the accused are seriously injured and are being treated.

“The weapon used in the murder has been recovered,” it added.

The police arrested five people today.

"5 people have been arrested. Two of them have been injured in police firing. I am here to assess their condition. One of the injured is Md. Sarfaraz, the other other is Md. Talib," Bahraich SP Vrinda Shukla told ANI.

What happened in Bahraich?

Violence broke out in Bahraich on October 13 after Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, was shot dead during a Durga idol immersion procession.

Bahraich Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjay Kumar revealed that as many as "25 to 30 pellets" were found inside Mishra's body during the post-mortem examination, reported ANI.

"The report revealed that there were serious injury marks around the left eye and on the toenails," Dr Kumar said.

After Mishra's death, several shops and vehicles were torched by irate mobs.

So far, 55 people have been arrested in 11 separate cases filed after the incident.

The police on Wednesday arrested Danish alias Shaheer Khan, one of the six accused named in the murder case.

The first case was registered in the matter on Sunday night at the Hardi police station against six named and four unidentified people.

Of the total 11 cases, two cases each were registered on October 13 and October 14, respectively, and seven cases on October 15.

Mobile internet and broadband services remained suspended for three days. They have resumed now.

With inputs from ANI, PTI